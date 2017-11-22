The Nov. 22 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A man believed to be suicidal led deputies on a brief chase up and down Main Street in Minden-Gardnerville on Tuesday night. At one point he was driving 60 mph down the center turn lane of Highway 395 at about 6:50 p.m. Deputies backed off the pursuit, and he was last seen southbound on Highway 88.

If you've business with local or state government, best to get it out of the way today, unless you want to wait until Monday. State and local government offices are closed Thursday and Friday. The R-C will be closed for Thanksgiving, but someone will be in the office on Friday.

The number of jobless workers in Douglas County held steady at 1,006 in October, while the number of employed shrank by 234. That increased the unemployment rate for the month to 4.6 percent, according to the state.

We're looking at the Venus flytrap of weather patterns this weekend with a great Thanksgiving travel day today, then deteriorating over the weekend giving travelers a rougher time returning. Wind and rain are forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Today the high hitting 67 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The record high for today is 70 degrees set in 1915. The breeze will be out of the south at 5 mph.