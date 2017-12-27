The Dec. 27 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Minden and Gardnerville finally stopped rattling around 10 a.m. Tuesday after experiencing 30 microquakes between 5 and 10 a.m. No damage was reported and I doubt most were even detectable by seismographs of the human variety.

The driver of a Jeep Cherokee that flipped over near Foothill Road and Kingsbury Grade around 5 p.m. Tuesday refused medical treatment. They had to close the road for a little bit while they towed the Jeep off.

At 59 degrees in Minden, we were within 5 degrees of the record high temperature of 64 set in 1922 on Tuesday. The record high for today is 62 degrees set in 1917, and which we might have a chance of breaking.

Today expect sunny skies with the high in the upper 50s. The wind will be out of the west at 5 mph.