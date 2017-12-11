The Dec. 11 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A man accused of homicide in the 2015 shooting death of 19-year-old Ian Toepfer is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court this morning for a pre-trial conference. The trial of John Stalcup, 57, is scheduled for Jan. 16. Stalcup admitted shooting Toepfer, the question is whether deadly force was warranted.

A South Lake Tahoe man who said he'd prefer to go to prison to doing a diversion program is scheduled for sentencing today in district court. Nicholas Rumble, 27, admitted to a charge of possession of methamphetamine in October. In Nevada, most possession charges are E felonies and carry mandatory probation, so he may not be going to prison anyway.

Overnight air quality has definitely dropped into the sketchy range thanks to the inversion that's been parked over Carson Valley for the last week or so. It was down to unhealthy for sensitive groups for an hour at 2 a.m., according to the air quality monitor in Ranchos Aspen Park.

Volunteers are wrapping presents at the Douglas County Fairgrounds as part of Project Santa Claus 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday.

We might see some relief from the inversions by the end of the week, but it's not expected to bring any moisture. It dropped down to 10 degrees this morning, but it should climb to nearly 50 today under sunny skies.