Power outage in Genoa, Minden, Stateline

More than 7,700 homes and businesses in Douglas County lost electricity on Saturday night.

NV Energy reported on its website that the cause of the outage was equipment failure.

One of the locations was the substation along Muller Lane just west of the Minden Gardnerville Sanitation Pond.

Power went out in Genoa, Stateline, Kingsbury and Minden north of the Carson Valley Inn at 8:40 p.m.

Firefighters responded to two calls for the smell of smoke, including one at Ironwood Cinema. The theater was evacuated and firefighters reported a slight smell of smoke in the projector room.

As of 9:10 p.m., the power company reported electricity would be restored by 11:30 p.m. for those customers who were still out.