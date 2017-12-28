Update: Fire burning in Pine Nuts

Genoa, Nev. — The Holiday Fire burning in the Pine Nut Mountains south of Gardnerville has grown to 40-50 acres, according to the incident command.

The fire, which could be seen burning from across Carson Valley on Thursday night, is putting up a lot of smoke, but there’s little active flame at around 7:45 a.m.

East Fork and Bureau of Land Management units are on scene and more are on their way to the remote location between Carter and Buffalo Springs, northeast of Highway 395.

While winds are still this morning, they’re expected to pick up to 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph this afternoon.

A slow-moving 25-acre fire in the Pine Nut Mountains could be seen burning from across Carson Valley on Thursday night.

Firefighters had difficulty reaching the fire, which was near Sugarloaf Mountain east of Pineview Estates.

The fire was reported at 7:10 p.m. by a resident of Pinenut Creek Road.

East Fork firefighters tried several routes to gain access to the fire.

The first unit to reach the scene found two juveniles, who said they'd broken down and were stuck. Douglas County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue were called in to transport the juveniles out of the wilderness.

East Fork contacted the Bureau of Land Management to obtain additional resources to fight the fire when day breaks on Friday.