Zimmerman takes Genoa Lakes ladies title

Twenty-four members in four flights competed for the Genoa Lakes Ladies' Golf Club championship title during two rounds played at the Ranch and Lakes courses on Sept. 11 and 13. Mary Zimmerman won the tournament with a gross, two-day score of 177. Second place honors went to Peggy Lyon who scored 182. Flight winners were: 1st flight — Juanita Wells; 2nd flight — Elizabeth Elwell; 3rd flight — Jackie Aynesworth; and 4th flight — Maureen Conlin.

Membership in the Genoa Lakes Ladies' Golf Club is open to women golfers ages 18 and over. For more information, contact club president, Sondie Goldstone, at 415-794-8785 or email genoaladiesgolf@gmail.com.

Carson Valley offering couples clinic

Carson Valley Golf Course is offering a couples clinic Sept. 22 and Sept. 29.

Each clinic will be held at 10 a.m. Cost is $20 per couple per clinic. All levels are welcome.

For more information, call 775-265-3181.

Carson Valley Men's results

The following are the results from the Carson Valley Men's Golf Club individual stroke play tournament held at the Carson Valley Golf Course on Sunday, September 16.

Flight A (Net Score): First — Bill Allen 64; second — Jesus Rey 67; third — Dan Essary, Neil Notley, Roger Hala 69.

Flight B: First — Bob Buker, Ken Iacuaniello 66; third ­— Brick Ludington 68; fourth — Kris Coons 71.

Closest to the pin: No. 1 — David Morris; No. 18 — Chris Willing.

All 4 Charity Golf Tournament set for Sept. 21

Local charities will benefit from the All 4 Charity Golf Tournament on Sept. 21 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The four-person scramble tournament will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Sponsored by the MEFIYI Foundation, the tournament costs $100 per player. It includes a continental breakfast, tee and raffle prizes, a barbecue chicken lunch, silent auction and course games.

All proceeds will be used to organize sports, education and career enrichment programs for local students.

Register at http://www.mefiyi.org.

Youth basketball leagues offered

The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department is offering youth basketball leagues.

A co-ed league will be offered for first and second grades and a girls league will be offered for third through sixth grades.

The youth basketball leagues are offered for beginning to advanced players, emphasizing skill development and fun competition. Participants will be assigned to a team through a draft system. Games will be held one day each week with at least one planned practice each week at a gym facility in the area

League Play will be held the week of Oct. 15 through the week of Dec. 17.

Information, call 775-782-5500.

Adult fall volleyball league being offered

An adult fall volleyball league is being offered by the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department.

Entry fee is due at time of registration. League size is restricted. All registration is based on first-come, first-served basis.

Returning teams aren't guaranteed a space. Twelve players are allowed to a roster. Each team will play a minimum of 12 regular season games and participate in the postseason single elimination tournament.

Awards for tournament play only. A gift certificate and T-shirts will be awarded for first-place in the tournament.

A gift certificate will be awarded for second-place.

Must be at least 18 years old to participate.

The season begins Monday. Cost is $300.

Information, call 775-782-5500.

Bowling League for Food Bank

The Food Bank Bowling League will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Wink's Silver Strike Lanes, 1281 Kimmerling Road, Gardnerville.

Each bowler brings one non-perishable food item. There will be mixed, handicap, doubles, 9-pin and No Tap Leagues. The league will be for 20 weeks.

A meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4. League play will start Oct. 11. For information call 775-265-5454.

Submitting items for high school sports

Coaches, as the high school sports season gets in full swing, we wanted to let you know how to submit scores and story ideas. We have set up sports@recordcourier.com for all questions, comments, results and story ideas you may have.

Coaches are encouraged to submit results, score sheets, stats and comments about the games. Results should be turned in within 48 hours of the game ending.

Thank you for your dedication to our student athletes.