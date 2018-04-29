With winter in the rear view mirror, it is time to look forward to non-snow sports and Zephyr Cove Tennis Club has a calendar full of activities coming up.

The nets are up at the six courts and play is free through the end of April, with membership required starting on Tuesday.

The club is located on Warrior Way off Highway 50 in Zephyr Cove.

The cost is $90 for the season, which includes the ability to reserve courts, participate in club events for free or at a reduced cost, and to receive regular updates about all things tennis.

Visit http://www.zctennis.com/about/membership/ for membership information.

Dave Nostrant is returning for his second year as head pro at the tennis club. He is increasing his offerings this year in terms of lessons for all abilities, as well as multi-day camps.

Viva La Tennis on May 26 is the official start to the club's tennis season. The doubles event is for current, new and prospective players of all levels and ages. It starts at noon. No need to have a partner. It is free for 2018 club members, $15 for others. It includes a barbecue and lots of tennis. Pay your membership dues that day and the tournament is free.

The first activity is the annual cleanup day on May 18 from 9 a.m.-noon. This is when members and others spruce up the grounds. Bring gloves and a rake, if you have them, to participate.

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club Foundation runs the programs at Zephyr Cove Park under a multi-year agreement with Douglas County. An all-volunteer board is in charge, with members volunteering to help in various aspects.

Visit the club's website at http://www.zctennis.com for more information.