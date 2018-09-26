Youth basketball leagues offered through Douglas Parks and Rec

The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department is offering youth basketball leagues.

A co-ed league will be offered for first and second grades and a girls league will be offered for third through sixth grades.

The youth basketball leagues are offered for beginning to advanced players, emphasizing skill development and fun competition. Participants will be assigned to a team through a draft system. Games will be held one day each week with at least one planned practice each week at a gym facility in the area.

League Play will be held the week of Oct. 15 through the week of Dec. 17.

Information, call 775-782-5500.

CV women crown winners

Joni Taylor, Sue Eropkin, and Teresa Yager each won their respective flights in the CVWGC two-day tournament. Vicki Barbaria had her first hole in one on her last hole of the day, the 18th hole at 107 yards.

All scores net

Flight 1:

1. Joni Taylor: 65-69 – 134

2. Vicki Barbaria: 72-70 – 142

3. Kathy Bevel: 74-71 – 145

Flight 2:

1. Sue Eropkin: 80-61 – 141

2. Cathy Addington: 68-76 – 144

3. Mary Milligan: 73-73 – 146

Flight 3:

1. Teresa Yager: 69-73 – 142

2. Jan Nolan: 68-75 – 143

3. Debbie Warzynski: 79-71 – 150

Bowling League for Food Bank

The Food Bank Bowling League will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Wink's Silver Strike Lanes, 1281 Kimmerling Road, Gardnerville.

Each bowler brings one non-perishable food item. There will be mixed, handicap, doubles, 9-pin and No Tap Leagues. The league will be for 20 weeks.

A meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4. League play will start Oct. 11. For information, call 775-265-5454.

CVWG Club Championship results

Results from the first day of the Carson Valley Women's Golf Club's Championship on Sept. 18. The second round was held on Sept. 25:

Flight 1: First — Joni Taylor 65; second — Sue Carsten, Anne Henderson 70; fourth — Vicki Barbaria 72.

Flight 2: First — Pricilla Kramer 64; second — Cathy Addington 68; third — Vicki DeVore 70; fourth — Mary Milligan 73.

Flight 3: First — Jan Nolan 68; second — Teresa Yager 69; third — Leslie Nixon 75; fourth — Gwynn Guiette 76.

Allen wins men's club title

The following are the results from the Carson Valley Men's Golf Club individual stroke play tournament held at the Carson Valley Golf Course on Sept. 16.

Flight A (Net Score): First — Bill Allen 64; second — Jesus Rey 67; third — Dan Essary, Neil Notley, Roger Hala 69.

Flight B: First — Bob Buker, Ken Iacuaniello 66; third ­— Brick Ludington 68; fourth — Kris Coons 71.

Closest to the pin: No. 1 — David Morris; No. 18 — Chris Willing.

62 winning score of CV men's club

The following are the latest scores for the Carson Valley Men's Golf Club played on Sunday at Carson Valley Golf Course.

Flight A: Net score

1st place: Ken Iacuaniello 62; 2nd place: Bob Baker 66; 3rd place: Neil Notley 66; 4th place: Mike Davis 67.

Flight B

1st place: David Thorne 62; 2nd place: Gary Sparks 63; 3rd place: Mel Ness 64; 4th place: Bruce Sanford 65.

Closest to the pin: Hole No. 1 – Mike Davis; Hole No. 18 – Matthew Cox.

Submitting items for high school sports

Coaches, as the high school sports season gets in full swing, we wanted to let you know how to submit scores and story ideas. We have set up sports@recordcourier.com for all questions, comments, results and story ideas you may have.

Coaches are encouraged to submit results, score sheets, stats and comments about the games. Results should be turned in within 48 hours of the game ending.

Thank you for your dedication to our student athletes.