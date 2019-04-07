Youth basketball champions

Courtesy
The Zombies won the Douglas Recreation Department's Youth Basketball title in the first and second grade co-ed division. The team was coached by Greg ...
Courtesy
The Blue Devils won the Douglas Recreation Department's Youth Basketball title in the third and fourth grade girls division. The team was coached by J...
Courtesy
The Shock won the Douglas Recreation Department's Youth Basketball fifth and sixth grade girls division. The team was coached by Joe Girdner. Players ...
Courtesy
The Spartans won the Douglas Recreation Department's third and fourth grade boys division. The team was coached by Leslie Keith. Players were; Ben Ber...
Courtesy
The Wolfpack won the Douglas Recreation Department's fifth and sixth grade boys division. The team was coached by Gavin Ward. Players were: Dustin Dan...
Courtesy
The Fighting Artichokes won the Douglas Recreation Department's seventh and eighth grade boys division. The team was coached by Robbe Lehmann. Players...
Courtesy
The Irish won the Douglas Recreation Department's Youth Basketball high school co-ed division. The team was coached by Bob McNamara. Players were: Gav...