Young Valley Little League team finishes 1-3

The Carson City Little League 10-year-old all-star team rallied from an early deficit to knock off Carson Valley, 13-7, Tuesday night during District 1 Tournament consolation bracket play at Governors Field in Carson City.

Carson Valley, aided by three Carson errors and a big two-run single by Dylan Natividad, scored once in the second inning then added six more runs in the third to take a 7-1 lead.

That was the extent of the offense for Carson Valley, however, as the team managed just one hit and two base runners the rest of the contest.

Carson stormed back with seven runs of its own, using five hits and two walks to grab the momentum.

Nick Heald and Drew Wilkin singled to start the fourth. Tyler Silsby walked to load the bases. Kale Thompson walked, forcing in a run to make it 7-2. Ryker Russell delivered a two-run single, slicing the deficit to 7-5, and after Ash Wilkin singled, Heald came up for the second time in the inning and ripped a three-run double to give Carson the lead for good at 8-7.

Carson increased its lead to 9-7 in the fifth.

Heald went 3-for-4 at the plate and Russell added two hits.

Carson Valley finished with four hits in the game, one each by Brock Tholen, Ryder Deines, Aaden Balcon and Natividad.

Overall, Carson Valley was 1-3 in the tournament, including a 13-10 win over Carson City on Sunday afternoon.