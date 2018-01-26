Young Tigers fall to Senators

Wednesday night didn't bring the desired outcome for the Douglas High wrestling team. Even after coming up on the short end of a 46-22 score against rival Carson, however, second-year head coach Jake Fair spoke about the silver cloud lining he saw.

"I think our future is looking bright here at Douglas," Fair said. "Some of these younger guys came out and wrestled well tonight and they're going to be around for a while."

On this night, the Senators won five matches on the mat and picked up four others by forfeit Wednesday night on their way to a Sierra League dual meet championship-clinching win at Randy Green Court. Carson (5-0 league)won its third straight league championship and eighth in nine years.

Douglas (3-2 league, 8-5 overall), finished the night with wins from Chad Singer and Blake Murray in their respective 170- and 182-pound matches. Murray, a senior, pinned Jesse Case to lock up the Sierra League's 182-pound No. 1 seed for the Northern 4A Region Tournament. Singer, a junior, defeated Jeremy Heaton, 15-3.

In one of the evening's more exciting bouts, Douglas senior Mason Melhus surged to an early lead and then fought off a big comeback by Izayah Pando to win, 10-8.

Melhus led 9-0 before Pando came back with two takedowns and near fall in the third period. Melhus fought off his back to prevent a pin and preserve his win.

"That was a battle," Fair said. "Mason went out with a purpose; he wanted to finish his last home match with a win."

The outcome was not in doubt after Carson took a 29-0 lead, thanks to forfeits in the 195-, 220- and 285-pound weight classes, followed by back-to-back wins from freshmen Ariel Vega and Luis Mayoral. First, Vega won his 106-pound bout by technical fall over Douglas freshman Wyatt Grisell. Next, Mayoral rallied in the third period to pin sophomore Jaden Blanchard at 113 pounds.

That 113-pound bout went back and forth. Blanchard came back from a 12-7 deficit and went on top 15-14 early in the third period before Mayoral turned the tables and secured a pin with 1:06 showing on the clock..

Douglas got on the scoreboard at 120 pounds when freshman Max Smith outpointed Damien Branco, 5-2. Smith came back from an early 2-0 deficit and gained some breathing room on a takedown to make it 5-2 with 35 seconds left.

"Max looked good," Fair said. "It's not easy being a freshman in that 120-pound division, but he's been working hard to perfect his style and it's starting to come to fruition."

Carson 132-pounder Mark Trost produced a big win when he scored a 6-2 decision over Douglas senior Andrew Williams, a state tournament qualifier in 2016.

Douglas will bypass the Placer Duals this weekend to prepare for the region tournament on Feb. 2-3 in Carson City.