World Cup bronze for DHS grad

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and are still competing at a higher level:

SWIMMING & DIVING

KRYSTA PALMER — USA Diving, 2010 Douglas High School graduate: Palmer won a bronze medal in mixed synchronized diving at the FINA World Cup on Monday in Wuhan, China. Palmer combined with David Dinsmore to take third-place in the 3-meter and 10-meter team event for the second year in a row, as they posted a score of 374.65 points. Palmer still isn't done yet. She is due to compete again on Saturday in the 3-meter springboard, an event she won at the USA Diving Senior national Championships. Palmer, who will celebrate her 26th birthday on June 13, qualified for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials and is currently a member of the University of Nevada coaching staff. She graduated from Nevada with a degree in kinesiology in 2016. Dinsmore, who attends the University of Miami, was the 2017 NCAA Division I platform diving champion.

SOFTBALL

ALLISON MEYER — George Fox University (Newberg, Ore.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Meyer was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America Division III Team, announced on Tuesday by the College Sports Information Directors of America. Meyer was a second-team selection based on her 4.0 grade point average as an elementary education major. Meyer was successful on the field with a team-leading 15 home runs (second in the nation). She finished third in the Northwest Conference in RBIs (29), second in slugging percentage (.855) and was an all-NWC honorable mention.

SHAENA ROBINSON — Marshalltown Community College (Marshalltown, IA), 2016 Douglas graduate: Robinson was announced on Wednesday as a National Fastpitch Coaches Association third-team pick (junior college All-America). She hit .435 with 41 RBI and 16 homers.

TRACK & FIELD

K.D. DEHNERT — William Jessup University (Rocklin, Calif.), 2015 Douglas High School graduate: Dehnert received scholar-athlete recognition for the 2018 season from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Golden State Athletic Conference. To qualify as a scholar-athlete you must possess at 3.5-grade point average or higher. Dehnert is carrying a major in Christian Leadership and a 3.53 grade point average.

NATHANAEL WILLIAMS — Colorado School of Mines, 2012 Sierra Lutheran High School graduate: Williams placed fourth in the men's 10,000 meters in 30:08.08 on May 24 at the NCAA Division II Championships in Charlotte, N.C. The senior also received Google Cloud CoSIDA Academic all-district recognition.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.