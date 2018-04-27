Wolf Pack to host Silver and Blue Game

There will be some local flavor, in addition to a variety of activities on Saturday when the University of Nevada football team hosts its annual Silver and Blue Spring Game at Mackay Stadium in Reno.

Gates open at 1 p.m. and the game will begin at 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Carson Valley fans will have an opportunity to see two hometown players: Reagan Roberson and Dawson Coman. Roberson is a sophomore tight end/fullback who appeared in eight games last season, mostly on special teams. Coman is a freshman running back who was invited to participate in drills this spring. Both are 2017 Douglas High School graduates.

The day's festivities will begin at 1:15 p.m. immediately north of the stadium when an official groundbreaking will be held for the Donald L. Jensen Plaza, a new grand entrance to the stadium.

A youth practice experience with the Pack players and coaching staff is scheduled after the spring game. The youth experience is open to all children in first-through-sixth grades and will be held on the turf at Chris Ault Field at approximately 4 p.m.

Performances by the Wolf Pack cheerleaders and the Nevada marching band are also scheduled.

The Fremont Cannon, which Nevada has possession of for the second straight year after its win over UNLV in November, will be on display.

Tailgating is open to the public in the parking lots north of Mackay Stadium on campus. Lots open to RVs and other vehicles for tailgating tonight after 7 p.m.

Parking is free on campus for the Silver and Blue Spring Game. Fans are asked to park in the West Stadium Parking Complex, directly west of Mackay Stadium.