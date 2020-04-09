Wolf Pack national anthem tryouts to be held digitally

RENO — The University of Nevada athletics department will hold national anthem tryouts digitally for the 2020-21 season.

Participants will have the opportunity to perform the national anthem at numerous Wolf Pack athletic events for the upcoming season including football, men’s and women’s basketball, and select other sporting events.

Those wishing to tryout should send a video of yourself singing the national anthem to Jake Terkoski at jterkoski@unr.edu.

The deadline for video submissions is April 30.