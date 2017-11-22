Wesley Hundley all-conference pick for Earlham

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

FOOTBALL

WESLEY HUNDLEY — Earlham College (Richmond, Ind.), 2014 Douglas graduate: Hundley received second-team honors at quarterback on the all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference team announced last week. Hundley accounted for 2,480 of the team's 2,903 offensive yards (85 percent) during the season. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior, led the Quakers in rushing and passing and broke the school single-season rushing record with 991 yards. He is a chemistry and math major.

SWIMMING

SHELBY KOONTZ — Indiana University, 2016 Douglas graduate: Koontz won the 200-yard butterfly B final and placed ninth overall Saturday at the Purdue Invitational in West Lafayette, Ind. Her time of 1:57.21 was a personal record and qualified as a B cut time for the NCAA Championships. One day before, the sophomore placed fourth overall in the 100 butterfly with a personal record and B cut time of 52.85 (she went 53.35 in the prelims). For Koontz, her 100 butterfly time ranks as the sixth fastest in the Hoosiers' program history.

BASKETBALL

CORRYNE MILLETT — College of Saint Mary (Omaha, Neb.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Millett had 13 points and four rebounds for the Flames in an 80-49 Great Plains Athletic Conference defeat on Nov. 15 at Hastings College (Hastings, Neb.).

JAMES HERRICK — Sacramento State, 2014 Douglas graduate: Herrick, a 6-foot-10 senior, scored two points for the Hornets in their 74-53 win on Nov. 14 against Notre Dame de Namur.

DALTON DAVIS — Franciscan University (Steubenville, Ohio), 2017 Douglas graduate: Davis saw action in the team's first three games and scored two points in five minutes on the court for the Barons in their 74-47 season-opening loss at Chatham on Nov. 15.

VOLLEYBALL

ISABELLE PETERSON — University of Connecticut, 2017 Douglas graduate: Peterson had eight kills on Nov. 11 in UConn's 3-1 loss at SMU. The Huskies close out their regular season Friday at home against Temple.

AUBREY CAIRES — Whittier College (Whittier, Calif.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Caires and the Poets ended their season with a 3-1 loss against Southwestern University (30-5) on Nov. 10 at the NCAA Division III West Regional in Georgetown, Texas. The Poets finished with an 18-10 overall record. Caires, a sophomore opposite hitter, had 63 kills (1.02 average per set).

MONTRASHAY WORLEY — Hartford University (West Hartford, Conn.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Worley handed out four assists for the Hawks in their 3-0 loss against New Hampshire on Nov. 9. Hartford ended its regular season with a 6-20 overall record (3-9 in America East Conference play).

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.