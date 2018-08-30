Welton wins Carson Valley Senior Men’s title

The annual 2018 Club Championship Tournament for the Carson Valley Senior Men's Golf Club was held on Aug. 15 and 22 with two rounds of golf.

Tom Welton is the 2018 Club Champion with a low gross score of 157. The Flight A championship was won by Mike Lawson with a net score of 131.The Flight B championship was won by Nick Paul with a net score of 126. The Flight C championship was won by Jeff Surber with a net score of 128.

Tahoe Douglas Elks Soccer Shoot on Sept. 8

The Douglas County Parks & Recreation Department will host the Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge No. 2670 Soccer Shoot on Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lampe Park.

There is no cost to participate.

The event is an accuracy and distance skills competition open to all youth.

Recommended Stories For You

Medals will be awarded for first, second and third place.

Registration will take place on the site the day of the event.

Call 782-5500 ext. 1 for information.

Youth basketball leagues offered

The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department is offering youth basketball leagues.

A co-ed league will be offered for first and second grades and a girls league will be offered for third through sixth grades.

The youth basketball leagues are offered for beginning to advanced players, emphasizing skill development and fun competition. Participants will be assigned to a team through a draft system. Games will be held one day each week with at least one planned practice each week at a gym facility in the area

League Play will be held the week of Oct. 15 through the week of Dec. 17.

Information, call 775-782-5500.

Adult 'open' fall basketball league being offered

An adult open fall basketball league is being offered by the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department.

Entry fee is due at time of registration. League size is restricted. All registration is based on first come first served basis.

Fifteen players are allowed to a roster. Each team will play eight regular season games. Top eight teams will advance to the postseason single elimination tournament. Awards will be given for tournament play only. Game times will vary.

The league is for ages 18 and over. The season begins Sept. 7.

Registration deadline is Sept. 2. Cost per team is $600.

Information, call 775-782-5500.

Adult fall volleyball league being offered

An adult fall volleyball league is being offered by the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department.

Entry fee is due at time of registration. League size is restricted. All registration is based on first-come, first-served basis.

Returning teams aren't guaranteed a space. Twelve players are allowed to a roster. Each team will play a minimum of 12 regular season games and participate in the postseason single elimination tournament.

Awards for tournament play only. A gift certificate and T-shirts will be awarded for first-place in the tournament.

A gift certificate will be awarded for second-place.

Must be at least 18 years old to participate.

The season begins Sept. 17. If registered by Sept. 1, the cost is $250. Cost is $300 if registered after Sept. 1.

Information, call 775-782-5500.

Carson Valley sets Junior Golf Clinics

Carson Valley Golf Course is offering Junior Golf Fall Clinics. The clinics will begin Sept. 12 and will be held for six weeks.

They will last 50 minutes and will be held at 4 p.m. every Wednesday. The clinics are for ages 5-17.

More than $80 of golf goodies will be offered, including 5×9 rounds of golf, snacks and five buckets of range balls.

Cost is $140 and $120 for each additional sibling. Registration can be done online at carsonvalleygolf.com or by calling 775-265-3181.

All 4 Charity Golf Tournament set for Sept. 21

Local charities will benefit from the All 4 Charity Golf Tournament on Sept. 21 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The four-person scramble tournament will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Sponsored by the MEFIYI Foundation, the tournament costs $100 per player. It includes a continental breakfast, tee and raffle prizes, a barbecue chicken lunch, silent auction and course games.

All proceeds will be used to organize sports, education and career enrichment programs for local students.

To register, go to http://www.mefiyi.org.