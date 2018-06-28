Washoe advances past Carson Valley

It was a promising start for the Carson Valley Little League 11-12 all-star team.

After taking a one-run lead in the top of the first inning, however, Carson Valley saw the momentum shift as Washoe surged to a 16-1 victory in the District 1 Tournament winners bracket final in Carson City.

Colson Kermode's grand-slam home run highlighted a 12-run second inning rally that broke open a matchup between unbeaten teams at Governors Field. The game was eventually called in the third inning due to Little League's 15-run mercy rule.

Washoe, based in south Reno, improved its tournament record to 3-0 and advanced to the championship game on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Governors Field. Carson Valley faces either Reno National or Reno National today at 7:30 p.m. in an elimination game.

Meanwhile, Carson Valley lost for the first time in three games and returned to action on Thursday in an elimination game, with a shot to earn a rematch against Washoe in the final.

Carson Valley took a 1-0 lead after three of its first four batters connected for base hits. Connor Jackson lined the game's first pitch back up the middle for a single, moved to third base when Isiah Middaugh dropped a one-out single into right field and scored when Aaron Moss lined a single to center field.

Washoe pitcher Greg McCoy settled down at that point and retired the side on back-to-back called strikeouts to leave two runners stranded.

Washoe answered with four runs in the home half of the inning. Three straight walks loaded the bases, one run scored on a wild pitch and then Kermode lined a two-run single into center field. McCoy followed with an RBI single to right field to extend the lead to 4-1.

Carson Valley avoided further damage, however, thanks to an inning-ending double play. With a runner on the move from first base, catcher Jeffrey Peters handled a strike-three pitch and threw a strike to shortstop Owen Evans to cut down the stolen base attempt.

Eighteen batters came to the plate during Washoe's second inning rally. A hit batsman, walk and error, plus Trevor DeLong's bunt single loaded the bases, then Kermode slugged a 1-2 pitch over the center field fence for his grand-slam. Later, Blaise Czyz lined a run-scoring double down the left field line and McCoy hit a two-run triple to right field.

McCoy, a hard-throwing right-hander, retired eight of the last nine batters he faced to close out the win.

Washoe collected eight hits to go with eight walks and two hit batsmen against three Carson Valley pitchers.