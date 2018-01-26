Warkentin leads Falcons to win

Zane Warkentin scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists to help Sierra Lutheran to a 56-32 Western 1A boys basketball win at Smith Valley on Tuesday night.

By winning, Sierra Lutheran (9-2 league, 15-5 overall) remained one-half game out of first-place, behind Whittell and Mineral County. Whittell hosts Mineral County tonight in Zephyr Cove.

Kyman Berger scored 12 points and pulled down four rebounds for the Falcons against Smith Valley. Thomas Mellum contributed eight points and five steals, while Logan Schinzing added seven points and had three steals.

The Falcons jumped out on top after one quarter, 23-13, and extended their lead to 36-16 at halftime.

GIRLS

Smith Valley led start to finish in a 42-26 win against Sierra Lutheran. The Bulldogs were on top, 17-4, at the end of one quarter.

Aleyna Gilson scored nine points to go with four rebounds and three steals in the game.

Sierra Lutheran hosts Virginia City on Saturday at 4 p.m. in a matchup of teams tied for fourth-place in the Western 1A standings. The boys game starts at 5:30.