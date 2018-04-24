Veil hurdles to school record

Megan Veil entered Douglas High's track and field record book and established herself as one of the state's leaders in the 300-meter low hurdles Saturday at the Carson Invitational.

And for good measure, the freshman earned her first individual gold medal of the season with a 46.87 dash at Carson High's Jim Frank Track & Field Complex.

Her time eclipsed one of the oldest records at Douglas, Ann Murphy's 47.7 set at the 1993 state meet.

"That record goes back to 1993, and I think she will break a few more times," Douglas girls coach Kim Tretton said. "She stuttered on a couple of the hurdles, so she still has room to run faster before the end of this season. I think she is hungry and wants to get after it."

Veil's time currently ranks as the fastest in Northern Nevada and third best in Nevada overall, according to the Athletic.net website. She won the race by nearly a full second ahead of Lowry senior Hailey Hinkle (47.73), who placed third last year at the 3A state championships.

To round out a successful day, Veil came back a short time later and placed fifth in the 200 with a personal record dash of 27.26.

Another Douglas gold medal winner was sophomore Meleeah McKown, who captured first-place in the shot put with a personal record heave of 34-8½, an improvement of 19 inches from her previous best set one week before at McQueen's Northwest Invitational.

Madison Smalley placed second in the 400 in a season best 1:01.13, just a step behind Shelby Garrison of Lowry (1:00.47).

As a team, the Tigers finished fourth in the girls standings with 126 points. Reed ran away with the team title with 222 points, ahead of Spring Creek (157) and Bishop Gorman (136).

GIRLS

Sophia Bottino had a busy day, as the senior placed third in the 100 (13.28), seventh in the 400 (1:02.81, personal best) and 10th in the 200 (27.82).

Maya Smith placed fourth in the 800 with a season best 2:27.23 and seventh in the 1,600 (5:31.51, season best).

McKown placed fourth in the discus with a distance of 106-6 and Isabelle Perkins placed sixth in the 100-meter hurdles in a personal best 17.52. Hannah Carr placed fifth in the high jump (4-10).

BOYS

Nathan Van Wagenen placed ninth in the triple jump (37-0¼), Race Coman 11th in the 200 (23.68) and Celime Garcia ran a personal best 54.50 to finish 14th in the 400 for Douglas.

On Friday, freshman Bijan Zahedi won the JV long jump with a lifetime best 18-9. Brayden Schumann placed third in the triple jump with a personal best (36-7¼).

Sierra Lutheran's Jared Marchegger won the 3,200 with a 10:08.01 effort, 13 seconds faster than Elko's Alex Klekas (10:21.24) and Andrew Ribeiro of Spanish Springs (10:28.13). Sierra Lutheran sophomore Teagan Hansen placed fourth (10:35.39).

Marchegger logged a personal record 4:34.51 to place second in the 1,600, less than three seconds off the winning pace set by Spanish Springs junior Daniel Horner.

Senior Peyton Hedwall placed third in the shot put (47-8¾).

The Falcons finished sixth in the boys team standings with 70 points.