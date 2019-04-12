Vaughan throws no-hitter for Douglas

Deztiny Vaughan was brilliant on the mound again on Thursday for the Douglas High softball team.

Vaughan threw a no-hitter in the Tigers 12-0 win over Galena at Douglas. The Tigers scored four runs in the first inning and seven runs in the second to take control of the game.

The second inning rally was led by Haley Doughty, Alyssa Smokey, Bailey Walter, Jasmine McNinch, Aspen Smokey, and Ivy Barnes, who all drove in runs. The big hit of the game came in the first when Smokey drove the first pitch she saw for a grand slam home run to give Douglas a 4-0 lead.

Vaughan finished with the complete game no-hitter as 11 of the 15 outs she recorded over five innings came by strikeout. She walked just one in the game that was called after 4 1/2 innings due to the mercy rule.

Douglas had 11 hits. Jasmine McNinch had three hits and Maddie Reger and Doughty each had two hits for the Tigers.

BASEBALL

Spanish Springs 4, Douglas 1

Douglas scored one run in the top of the first but that was it for the Tigers as the Cougars answered with two runs in the second and third on Thursday in Sparks.

Eli Hinojosa gave Douglas a strong effort on the mound, pitching a complete game as he struck out 10 over six innings. Andrew Rangel went 2-for-3 for the Tigers.