Unger has clean sweep to lead Douglas to win

Zach Unger led the Douglas boys tennis team to its first win of the season in a 12-6 victory at Hug on Tuesday.

Douglas outscored Hug 9-6 in matches played as Hug had only eight playerrs and had to forfeit a match in each of the three rounds without a No. 3 doubles team.

Unger swept his three matches, winning 6-1, 6-3, 6-0.

"Zach Unger played a pivotal role in our team's first win of the season," Douglas coach Rod Smith said. "When Zach goes on the offensive with his attacking style, that's when he's at his best."

In doubles, Bryce Unger and James Jenks also swept, overcoming a 0-3 deficit to win 6-4 and they also won 6-1, 6-0.

Hyrum Langkilde filled in at the No. 3 singles spot due to injury and won 6-2. Also in singles, Josh Herup won 6-4, 6-1 for the Tigers.

In doubles, Andrew Clutts and Connor Blaha won 6-4, 6-0 and Tyler Hearn and Liam Garrison won 6-0 for Douglas.

Douglas volleyball falls to Reno

The Douglas volleyball team lost a closely contested match to Reno on Tuesday night at home.

Douglas won the first game 25-23 before falling 25-19, 25-18 and 25-14.

DOUGLAS GIRLS SOCCER BEATS RENO

The Douglas girls soccer team knocked off Reno, 3-1, at home Tuesday.

Douglas improved to 5-1 on the year and 2-0 in league.

DOUGLAS GIRLS RUNNERS 5TH

The Douglas girls cross country team finished fifth at last weekend's Reed Invitational with 112 points, placing behind Spanish Springs (104), Mammoth (99), Damonte Ranch (66) and Reed (44).

Maya Smith led the Tigers, finishing the 4-K course in eighth in 16 minutes, 42 seconds.

The Douglas boys took seventh with 159 points. Matthew Kruse was the Tigers' top runner, finishing 24th in 14:44.

Sierra Lutheran's Jared Marchegger took second in the boys race in 13:39. Spanish Springs' Daniel Horner won the race in 13:13.

The Douglas junior varsity boys finished second with 50 points behind Reno (38). Cameron Battcher and Dominic Jackson finished in a virtual tie, as both covered the 4-K course in 16:03. Battcher took sixth and Jackson placed seventh.