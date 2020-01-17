Turnovers hurt Douglas boys basketball down the stretch in loss to Galena

Turnovers didn’t come back to bite Douglas High boys basketball Tuesday night, but they did Friday.

The Tigers hosted a tough, now 11-3 Galena squad Friday evening and battled into the final minutes of the game, but mistakes allowed the Grizzlies to prosper in a 53-44 win.

After trailing 29-17 at the half, the Tigers put together a 17-7 third quarter to bring the deficit to two, 36-34.

The run started with a pair of Chris Thacker triples and an interior bucket from Cameron Swain.

Down 32-26, Dougie Hostler went scrambling after a loose ball to gain possession and earned a trip to the free throw line on the other end.

He sank both shots from the charity stripe before Camden Brown poked a ball loose on the defensive end and sprinted down the floor for a layup, bringing Douglas back to a 34-30 deficit.

Hostler drove the lane to make it a two-point game, which is where it stayed until the fourth quarter.

Early in the final quarter, Thacker drew a charge, which led to a Christopher Smalley basket off an assist from Swain.

Smalley’s only bucket of the game put the Tigers in front 38-37.

After giving up a putback basket on the other end, Swain battled for an offensive rebound and deposited the ball in the hoop for Douglas, again giving the Tigers a one-point lead.

Douglas led 40-39 with 6:05 to play, but Galena put together an 9-0 run compounded by a couple of costly Douglas turnovers.

Trailing 48-40, Swain added two of his 11 points after receiving an interior pass from Brown.

However, it was one of only two baskets the Tigers managed over the final 3:30 of regulation.

“We were up, … we know what we’re doing. Our kids know the situation, but we have to be able to take care of the ball down the stretch,” said Douglas head coach Corey Thacker.

Thacker said postgame Douglas committed 24 turnovers Friday night after turning the ball over 29 times Tuesday evening against Wooster.

“We have to get it down to 15 or less,” said Thacker. “We just have to be smarter. We have to build that experience in practice and see it every day.”

For coach Thacker, focus from every player regardless of being on the floor or on the bench is a necessity.

The 13-year head coach noted the Tigers were rotating eight or nine guys through the third quarter when Douglas sprang back into action.

“That fourth quarter we still have to maintain that focus. That’s huge for us,” said Thacker. “It has to be all 15 guys thinking.”

UP NEXT: Douglas (5-10, 1-1) hits the road next week, traveling to Bishop Manogue (11-5, 2-0) Tuesday and Damonte Ranch (10-7, 1-1) Friday.