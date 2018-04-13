TRAVEL TEAMS HAVE SUCCESS

Carson Valley Basketball Association
Five Carson Valley Basketball Association teams won their age group divisions last weekend at the Xtreme Hoops Sac Town Shootout in Rocklin, Calif., a...
Members of the eighth grade girls team include, from left, Neveah Kizer, Karris David, Riley Mello, Campbell Dedmon, Soleil Cariaga and Reagan Brown.
Members of the CVBA high school division girls team include, from left, Amber Long, Karla Lawler, Taylor Corbitt, Addie Berger, Peyton Miller, Courtne...
Members of the CVBA seventh grade boys team include, back row from left, Garrett Campbell, Ayden Kizer, J.C. Reid, Marcos Cota; front row, Caydent Cot...
Members of the fith grade girls team include Lilah Bertolf, Ellie Boggs, Dulce Franco, Ella Girdner, Madison Gooch, Ashland Greenfield and Gianna Zink...
The Carson Valley Basketball Association seventh grade girls team won its first tournament of the season on March 31 in Sacramento with a 3-0 record. ...