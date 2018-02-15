Tradition-rich Reno girls defeat Douglas

Road trips to start the postseason are extremely rare for the Reno High girls basketball team.

And that wasn't good news for the Douglas Tigers on Tuesday night.

Reno, which only entered the Northern 4A Region Tournament as a No. 3 seed out of the High Desert League, looked like a team on a mission from the outset in a 63-38 opening-round win against Douglas at Randy Green Court.

Kaitlyn Biassou scored 14 of her game-high 22 points in the first quarter to help put Reno (20-7) in control of the contest.

Douglas (13-15) led once in the game, 2-0, after Ashlynn Campbell dropped in a field goal. The Huskies scored 12 unanswered points on their way to a 23-10 first quarter advantage.

Keep in mind that this Reno program has won seven state championships since 1981, among the highlights being a 76-game game win streak in the mid-'80s, and captured back-to-back state titles in 2013-14. The Huskies have settled for the region runner-up trophy each of the last three years.

Recommended Stories For You

Campbell, a 5-9 senior, finished with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. She scored six in the first quarter, including a 3-pointer that cut Reno's lead to 19-7.

Hannah Carr added 11 points and Madison Smalley seven for the Tigers.

Biassou, a 5-foot-8 junior who doubles as a standout in volleyball, scored seven straight points to stretch Reno's lead to 12-2.

Mikayla Shults, a fourth-year varsity basketball veteran who has signed to run track and cross country for the Nevada Wolf Pack, contributed 11 points. Reno connected on seven shots from beyond the arc.