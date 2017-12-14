Townsell lights it up against Douglas

Who is a prime candidate for Northern 4A boys basketball Player of the Year honors this season?

Jalen Townsell made a pretty good case to be considered on Tuesday night when he set the tone for Spanish Springs in its 86-53 win at Douglas. Just for starters, Townsell sank three straight 3-pointers and accounted for all of the Cougars' points on their way to a 20-14 first-quarter lead.

The 6-foot-7 senior finished with 30 points — 7-for-11 on 3-pointers — and Spanish Springs (3-0 league, 7-2 overall) connected on 15 shots from beyond the arc as a team in the Northern 4A crossover contest at Randy Green Court.

Douglas (2-1 league, 2-6 overall) led briefly early in the second quarter before defending High Desert League champion Spanish Springs took control.

The Tigers began the second quarter with a flurry when Josh Carillo buried a 3-pointer from the left wing, assisted by Ian Ozolins. Andrew Collins scored on a drive then Carillo fed Jason Gray for a 3-pointer from the left corner to tie the score at 22. Carillo put in a reverse layup off an assist from Collins to give the Tigers a 24-22 lead.

Moments later, the Douglas defense converged inside the lane to stop Townsell, who in turn dished the ball off to Nate Miller in the left corner for a 3-pointer that gave the Cougars a lead they never relinquished.

Recommended Stories For You

Spanish Springs followed with a 22-0 run that bridged the second and third quarters. The Cougars finished with 33 points in the third quarter to extend their lead to 72-43.

Carillo scored 10 points to lead Douglas offensively. Collins and Gray added nine points each and Ozolins eight. Ten players reached the score column overall for the Tigers.

Nate Miller scored 16 points and sophomore Cordell Stinson added 15 points and three assists for Spanish Springs. The Cougars distributed 22 assists as a team and shot 15-for-30 from the arc.

Galena and Damonte Ranch are now tied for first-place in the Sierra League standings at 3-0. Bishop Manogue, which dropped a 53-44 decision at home against Reno, and Douglas are tied for third-place.

The Tigers host Reed tonight at 7 p.m. in another crossover game.