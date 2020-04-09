Tour of California Alps – Death Ride canceled for 2020

The Alpine County Chamber of Commerce said Tuesday the 2020 edition of the Tour of the California Alps – Death Ride has been canceled because of COVID-19.

“Based on current health forecasts, we do not feel it is in the best interest of the cycling community nor the health of our families, friends, and neighbors, to hold the event on July 11,” the Chamber board of directors wrote on the Death Ride website. “Given the health crisis that we are in, to further task our limited local resources with an event of this magnitude could exasperate our community’s health concerns. We have made the difficult decision to postpone the 40th Anniversary Ride to 2021.”

If riders have already entered, their registration will be locked in for 2021.

“This is a decision that we realize impacts many: You – our loyal customers, our community nonprofits who receive a portion of our proceeds, our business members, and of course our own ability to continue to promote and support the business prosperity and wellbeing of this Alpine community that we share with you every year,” the chamber said.

Questions can be directed to info@deathride.com or 530-694-2475.