Topaz fishing

Gail DuBlanc of Topaz Ranch Estates shows off a 4-pound, 2-ounce catch during a recent family outing at Topaz Lake. “We were trolling using rapalas,...
Doug "Mac-the-Naw" Busey displays a 3.6-pound smallmouth bass he caught last Sunday at Topaz Lake .Busey added that the fish was released.
Katelynn DuBlanc, a 7-year-old Minden Elementary School student, shows off her fish at Topaz Lake, which weighed 1 pound, 11 ounces.
Donald DuBlanc pulled a fish weighing 2 pounds, 8 ounces from Topaz Lake.