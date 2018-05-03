Tomassi dashes to win at JV finals

The Douglas Tigers enjoyed a number of highlights last Friday during the Northern 4A Junior Varsity Track and Field Championships in Carson City.

Freshman Serena Tomassi won the girls 400 meters (1:04.97) and placed third in the girls 100 with a personal best 13.94.

Douglas placed second in a fast boys 4×200 relay as the team of freshman Tyler Gunderson, sophomore Hayden Litka, freshman William Marriott and sophomore Robert Taylor clocked a time of 1:40.36 that trailed first-place Spanish Springs by less than two seconds.

Bijan Zehedi, Gunderson, Litka and Marriott placed second in the 4×100 relay (47.72).

Freshman Brendyn Hoag took second-place in the boys long jump with a personal record leap of 19-10 placed fourth in the 200 (24.83) and fifth in the 100 (12.15).

Zehedi, another freshman, placed fourth in the boys long jump (18-9).