Tollman, Tigers cruise in home opener

Aspen Tollman allowed just one hit over the course of five innings Thursday afternoon as Douglas High softball cruised to a 10-0 win over Galena in five innings.

Tollman was lights out through the game’s first three innings, retiring the first nine batters she faced from the Grizzly lineup.

The sophomore hurler did more than just fan five Galena hitters with her pitching as she also recorded an RBI base hit in the bottom half of the first inning to open up the scoring for the Tigers.

“Was super happy with Aspen Tollman in the circle. She did a great job today,” said Douglas head coach John Glover. “Her changeup was good today. She’s going to have to survive locating and she did that today.”

Douglas got some help from Galena, as the Grizzlies committed five errors over the course of the contest, but the Tigers continued to take advantage of run-scoring situations.

In the bottom of the third, Crystal Bennett recorded two RBIs with her lone hit of the contest in giving Douglas a 5-0 lead in the process.

In the fourth Douglas broke it open, scoring five runs on four hits along with getting some help from two Galena errors.

Emma Glover doubled to open the home half of the fourth before Kendal Moore singled to plate Glover.

“Offensively, we hit the ball a little better than we did last weekend,” said coach Glover. “We’ve got to get better every day and today I think we did that.”

Emma Stagliano sprinted for a bunt single a few batters later, which also brought a run in as the sophomore went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored.

Mehalia Pete also doubled later in the inning to make it 9-0 Tigers in her only at-bat of the afternoon.

“I always tell the girls the first league game is as important as the last one,” said coach Glover.

With the lead, the Tigers were also able to shuffle new batters into their lineup as they continue to gain varsity experience early on in a young season.

UP NEXT: Douglas (1-3, 1-0) is scheduled to travel to Bishop Manogue (1-4) Friday morning for a doubleheader against the Miners.