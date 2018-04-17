Timely hits lead Manogue to sweep

Note: Hug has dropped out of the league and previous games no longer figure in the standings.

On a day when the two teams combined to hit eight home runs and score 36 runs, the Bishop Manogue Miners had just a little bit more firepower in clutch situations to sweep the Douglas Tigers Saturday during a Northern 4A softball double header in Reno.

Kirsty Batastini homered twice in game one, capped by a three-run blast in the eighth inning for an 11-9 walk-off win, then the Miners scored four runs after two outs in the third inning to take game two.

Douglas (8-3 conference, 15-6-1 overall) remained in second-place, one-half game ahead of Manogue (4-2, 17-6) and Reed.

In the opener, Douglas rallied from an 8-3 deficit, sparked by Bailey Walter's fourth-inning grand slam. Doughty drew a leadoff walk, Chloie Pratt singled and Casey Peck walked to load the bases and then Walter drove a full-count pitch for a home run to center field that cut Manogue's lead to 8-7.

Alyssa Smokey's leadoff home run in the seventh inning tied the score at 9-all. The Tigers went up 9-8 in the top of the eighth when Jasmine McNinch singled to center field, Doughty reached on a bunt single, Pratt advanced both runners with a sacrifice bunt and Peck's single drove one run home.

Manogue had the bases loaded with two outs in the sixth inning before relief pitcher Amanda Hoffman retired the side on fly out. The Miners had an opportunity to win in the seventh when they loaded the bases with two outs, only to be denied when Walter handled a ground ball at third base and threw to Pratt at home for the force out.

Recommended Stories For You

Douglas wasn't so fortunate in the bottom of the eighth when Hannah Blas singled, Bailey McLaughlin walked and Batastini took a 1-0 pitch deep to center field for the walk-off home run.

Destiny Vaughan pitched 3.1 innings for Douglas and Hoffman worked the final 3.2 innings.

Blas pitched the eight-inning distance for Manogue. The junior helped her own cause at the plate by hitting 3-for-4.

Peck hit a two-run double with two outs as Douglas took a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

The Miners went up 6-3 in the third inning on McLaughlin's three-run homer followed by Batastini's solo shot.

GAME 2

Down 5-2 after three innings, the Tigers made it close with two runs in the sixth and two more runs in the seventh.

Manogue scored twice in the sixth inning on a two-run double by Chelie Senini to make it 9-5. Manogue had runners on second and third, however, Vaughan rang up back-to-back strikeouts to retire the side and keep the game within reach for Douglas.

McNinch hit a two-run double in the sixth inning for Douglas, then in the seventh inning, Peck doubled, Smokey singled and Walter drove both home with a single to center field. The Tigers had one runner aboard and the potential tying run at the plate, however, their rally end on back-to-back fly balls to the outfield.

Hoffman hit a one-out solo homer in the second inning to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead. Peck's RBI single in the first inning put Douglas on top, 1-0.

Blas homered with two outs to give Manogue a 1-0 lead in the first inning and McLaughlin's solo shot in the fifth inning put the Miners on top, 7-3.

Kettja Bennett pitched 5.1 innings, allowed nine runs (five earned) on 11 hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Vaughan worked the final two-thirds, retiring both batters on strikeouts.

Douglas visits conference-leading Spanish Springs for a 3:45 p.m. game on Thursday, then hosts Damonte Ranch for a double header on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.