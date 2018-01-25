Tigers too much for Senators

A lot of contact. A lot of bodies hitting the hardwood. A whole bunch of noise.

It was your typical Carson-Douglas boys basketball game, sans drama.

The Tigers used a 9-4 run to end the third quarter to open a double-digit lead en route to a 63-51 win over the Senators on Tuesday night at Randy Green Court.

It was a big win for the Tigers, who lead Carson by two games for the fourth and final playoff spot. Douglas (5-6 league, 7-13 overall) visits Bishop Manogue tonight.

"It's always a physical battle," Douglas coach Corey Thacker said. "The kids kept their composure. It wasn't (our) best, but at least we held on for the win. That is our M.O. (modus operandi). It's not just this game. We have to do a better job of taking care of the ball down the stretch.

"I thought we ran our sets pretty well. The kids were setting screens."

Andrew Collins led all scorers with 22 points, while Chase Jackson added 12 for the Tigers. Douglas shot 25-for-56 from the field (45 percent).

For Carson first-year coach Jordan Glover, it was another tough one, and the 21 turnovers was a tough stat to swallow.

"Douglas came ready to play, and they played hard the entire game," Glover said. ". They were very well prepared for us. They knew when we were going to run a certain play. A lot of times we shot ourselves in the foot. That is 21 less possessions that we had a chance to even score points."

And, in a 13-point game, that's huge. Credit the Douglas defense for some of the mistakes, but blame Carson (3-8, 6-13) for some sloppy passing.

Carson had just cut the Douglas lead to 33-28 with 4:45 left in the third quarter on an inside bucket by Dawson Lamb and a three-point play by Jonny Randall. And, Carson had a chance to make it a three-point game 13 seconds later, but Robison missed the front end of a 1-on-1.

Jackson scored on a driving layup and Collins scored to make it 37-28 with 3:42 left. Brady Rodina drained two free throws to make it 39-28. After two empty possessions apiece, Colton Schafer scored on a layup to make it 39-30 with 1:35 remaining. Kane Hoyopatubbi scored at the other end for an 11-point bulge. The quarter ended with the Tigers up 10.

Douglas kept its lead between eight and 10 for the first 3:45 of the fourth quarter before putting together another decisive run. The Tigers turned a 50-42 lead into a 59-42 advantage with a 9-0 run over the next two minutes.

The Tigers beat the Carson press, and Ian Ozolins scored on a layup.

After a Carson turnover, Justin Lopez scored on a follow shot to make it 54-42 with 3:51 left.

Carson missed a shot and turned it over on its two ensuing possessions, and Jackson scored after the turnover to make it 56-42. Rodina scored on a driving layup and Collins drained a free throw to end the surge.

The lead only dipped below 15 twice, both times coming in the final 48 seconds when Trent Robison made two free throws and Derek Barry hit a 3-pointer for what turned out to be the final points of the game.

In the opening half, the Senators never led but kept themselves in the hunt thanks to eight points from Abel Carter and six from Barry. It was a 25-20 game with 1:32 left, but Douglas got layups from Jackson and Ozolins, and a Rodina free throw to take a 30-20 lead to the locker room.

"I thought Carson outhustled us in the first half," Thacker said. "They scrapped and got loose balls."

Carter led the Senators offensively with 16 points.