Tigers to host Miners Tuesday

After facing a slate of challenging tests in December, capped off by holiday tournament games in San Diego, the Douglas Tigers boys and girls basketball teams return home to begin a five-week stretch of Sierra League games this coming week.

That 10-game stretch starts on Tuesday when the Tigers host Bishop Manogue, followed by home games on Friday against Damonte Ranch. The girls tip-off at 5:15 p.m. and the boys at 7 both nights.

On the boys side, Douglas (2-4 league, 4-11 overall) will take on a Manogue team (4-2, 9-5) that is currently tied for first-place in the league standings with Damonte Ranch.

Manogue has finished as league runner-up the last two years and is looking to move up with a short and young roster led by juniors Gabe Bansuelo (17.8 points per game) and Kolton Frugoli (15.5), along with multi-threat Josh Rolling. Frugoli, who scored 17 for the Miners in their 61-34 win over Douglas on Dec. 2 at the Wild West Shootout, and Rolling both stand 6-oot-3.

The Tigers counter with a taller lineup and balanced offense in which six different players have scored in double figures at one time or another this season. Ian Ozolins, a 6-4 senior, leads the team with his 8.7 scoring and 6.3 rebounding averages. Jason Gray (8.2) and Austin Clutts (7.3) have scored in double figures in multiple games.

Douglas went 2-2 at the recent Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in San Diego, falling on Dec. 30 against Rancho Buena Vista, Calif., in the Mayors Division consolation finals.

GIRLS

Douglas (2-4, 5-11) will be up against a formidable test on Tuesday against six-time defending Sierra League champion Manogue (4-2, 8-6).

The good news for the Tigers is they hope to be at full strength for the first time all season after dropping four straight games against perennial California playoff contenders at the SoCal Holiday Classic. Douglas was without junior forward Hannah Carr or sophomore guard Taylynn Kizer, who has seen only limited action so far this season due to a knee injury.

Ashlynn Campbell, a senior transfer who has bounced back from a knee injury that ended her 2016-17 season last January at Layton, Utah, scored 23 points for the Tigers in their 49-37 loss to La Costa Canyon (Carlsbad, Calif.) on Dec. 28.

Manogue absorbed crossover losses in December against Reed and Reno — the Miners had previously lost only once in league play since 2012 — and coming off a tough test on Saturday night against Clovis West, the defending California open division state champion.

The Miners are led by sophomore guard Kenna Holt (15.2-point average), who earned first-team all-league honors last season, and 5-11 senior Julia McElwee (13.9).