Tigers take two key wins

Andrew Collins turned up the heat during a pivotal stretch at the end of the second quarter on Friday night to help put the Douglas High boys basketball team on track to a 66-54 Sierra League win at home over Damonte Ranch.

Collins produced a season-high 19 points and nine rebounds as Douglas (3-5 league, 5-12 overall) capitalized on its height advantage to work the ball inside and close out an important win at Randy Green Court that boosted its playoff aspirations. Damonte Ranch (5-3, 11-6) came into the game tied for the league lead.

The Mustangs, with only two starters on Friday who stand 6-3, trailed 19-16 after Drew Damboise sank a 3-pointer. That's when Collins took charge, as the 6-foot-3 junior forward scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds over the final four minutes before halftime.

Collins drove the lane for three straight layups during a span of 42 seconds, 6-8 junior post player Hunter Morris scored on a second shot, and then Josh Carillo banked in another as the Tigers stretched their lead to 31-21.

Collins sank an outside jumper to start the third quarter and Jason Gray added a 3-pointer to make it 38-26. Collins also took a charge to deny a field goal that would have brought the Mustangs to within 10 points in the opening moments of the fourth quarter.

Ian Ozolins, a 6-4 senior, also scored 16 points and Carillo 10.

Jordan Aguilar and Collin Pontius scored 13 and 11 points respectively to lead Damonte Ranch.

GIRLS

Douglas surged to a 14-3 first quarter lead and never trailed en route to a 45-34 win against Damonte Ranch.

Hannah Carr scored 13 points and Ashlynn Campbell 10 to help Douglas (3-5 league, 6-12 overall) move into a third-place tie with Damonte Ranch (3-5, 5-8).

The Tigers took advantage of a tenacious zone defense to limit Damonte Ranch to three free throws in the first quarter. Damonte Ranch pulled to within 21-18 at halftime, however, Carr and Campbell scored on back-to-back shots early in the third quarter and Taylynn Kizer followed with a 3-pointer to ignite a 9-0 run that put the Tigers back in control.

Kizer finished with nine points, while Hailey Hughes contributed eight rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots.

Alexus Hunter scored 14 points to lead Damonte Ranch.

FROSH

The Douglas frosh girls won 49-12 at Damonte Ranch. Megan Veil scored 16 points and Courtney Battcher 10 as the Tigers improved their overall record to 16-1.