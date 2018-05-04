Tigers sweep on Senior Day

Douglas High's boys and girls teams swept to victory on Senior Day last Friday during a Northern 4A conference double dual swimming and diving meet against Galena and McQueen in Minden.

The undefeated Tigers' boys outdistanced Galena, 183-106, and McQueen, 207-74 during competition at the Carson Valley Swim Center.

On the girls side, Douglas prevailed over Galena, 177-128, and McQueen, 207-74.

The Douglas boys team extended its streak of consecutive dual meet victories to 82.

GIRLS

Lilyanne Bickmore was an individual double winner for the Tigers against Galena in the 50-yard freestyle (27.06) and 100 butterfly (1:07.13).

Hannah Shaw took first-place in the 1-meter diving event while Cailey Tollman won the 200 freestyle (2:08.03) for Douglas.

Baylee Silveira took first-place in the 500 freestyle (5:33.97) and placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.51), less than one second behind Galena's Summer Murphy (2017 region meet runner-up). Silveira's 500 time was the second fastest overall in the meet, behind only the 5:24.37 logged by McQueen standout Benedict Nagy.

Taylor Sullivan placed second in the 100 freestyle (59.96), while Kaela Forvilly and Tollman placed second and third in the 100 backstroke with respective times of 1:04.00 and 1:06.64.

The Tigers won each of the three girls relay races.

Julia Chappell, Natalie Hearn, Sarah Hyatt and Tollman combined to take first-place in the 400 freestyle relay (4:12.33).

Bickmore, Forvilly, Sullivan and Silveira finished out front in the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.81) and the same quartet started the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:56.20).

BOYS

Joey Smithen powered his way to first-place in the 100 butterfly (55.18), just ahead of Galena's Taylor Auger (56.97), then came back minutes later to take first-place in the 100 freestyle (50.83).

Taylor Knowles took first-place in the 200 individual medley (2:12.68) and placed second in the 100 backstroke (1:00.56). Justin LoPresto placed second in the IM (2:19.90).

Kade Forbes won the 200 freestyle (2:02.85), ahead of Connor Taylor (2:02.82) and Daniel Taylor (2:04.44) as Douglas swept the top three places.

Douglas took four of the top 10 places in the 50 freestyle to extend its team lead to 74-24. Ryan Signorella won the race (24.84), Josh Beam took second (25.58), followed by teammates Noah Primak and Niko Hight.

Jack Stevenson took first-place in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.03) and Alexander Laningham won the 1-meter diving event.

Douglas also won each of the three relays on the boys side.

For starters, one of the closest races of the day was the 200 medley relay, as the Douglas quartet of Knowles, Stevenson, Smithen and Taylor combined to win in 1:47.22, just touching out Galena by .06.

"They definitely had to put it all out there for the win," Taylor said of the Tigers' medley relay effort.

Connor and Daniel Taylor, combined with Forbes and LoPresto to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:43.81).

LoPresto, Knowles, Daniel Taylor and Smithen posted an impressive win in the 200 freestyle relay (1:35.19). Their time now ranks No. 1 in the Northern 4A and is less than three seconds off the time Douglas logged to win the region meet gold medal in 2017.

"Keep an eye on that boys 200 free relay," coach Taylor noted.