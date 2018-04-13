Tigers surge past Lancers

Amanda Hoffman pitched a four-hitter and hit a momentum-shifting home run in the third inning to help the Douglas Tigers to a 13-3 Northern 4A softball win at home against McQueen on Thursday afternoon.

Douglas (8-1 conference, 13-4-1 overall) pulled away from McQueen (3-7, 8-13) with three-run rallies in the fifth and sixth innings and moved into a first-place tie with Spanish Springs in the Northern 4A standings.

Chloie Pratt hit a two-run double to ignite a five-run first inning rally and her RBI single in the sixth ended the game on the 10-run mercy rule.

The Tigers, who came from behind to grab a 7-6 win in their conference season opener at McQueen on March 9, wasted no time in the rematch.

Mackenzie Brixie drew a full-count walk to lead off the first inning rally, Jasmine McNinch lined a single into right field and Haley Doughty reached base on an error to load the bases. Pratt hit the first pitch she saw for a double into the right-center field gap, Casey Peck went the opposite way with a pop fly single down the left field line to drive another run home and Bailey Walter doubled off the top of the left field fence to drive two runs home for a 5-0 lead.

Douglas loaded the bases with no outs in the second inning, however, McQueen freshman pitcher Makayla Webber rang up three straight strikeouts to end the rally. Webber finished with 11 strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Recommended Stories For You

The Lancers rallied back with one run in the second inning and two unearned runs in the third to pull within 5-3. Douglas answered with two runs in the bottom of the third, the first on Hoffman's drive over the left-center field fence for a solo home run. McNinch added an RBI single later in the inning.

Hoffman doubled one run home in the sixth, Kettja Bennett singled another run home and Pratt ended the game with an RBI single to center field. All nine starters in the lineup contributed to the Tigers' 18-hit attack.

Hoffman, a senior right-hander, pitched the distance with five strikeouts and one walk.

McNinch provided a spark defensively when she fielded a sharply-hit ground ball into right field and threw the batter out at first base.