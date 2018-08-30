Tigers soccer off to a 4-1 start

On Tuesday, Douglas knocked off Hug 9-0 in the home opener. The Tigers scored six first half goals and then added three in the second half.

Madi Smalley scored on an assist from Dana Merriman, Smalley scored off of a long ball from goalie Jordan Smith, Devi Schwartz scored on assists from Alex Moss and Schwartz, Jesse Cabrera scored twice on assists from Ari Bilderback, Moss scored on an assist from Alejandra Ramos, Bilderback scored on an assist from Moss and freshman Helene Henry-Greard scored on an assist from Moss.

Douglas also won the junior varsity game 9-0. Arianna Moralez, Kamyrn Harper, Vanessa Diaz and Savanna Harrington all had one goal and one assist, Baily Rozier had two assists, Campbell Dedmon scored once, Olivia Rodina and Shaila Moe each scored twice and Lauren Ellis and Mikaela Camara each added an assist.

The Douglas girls soccer team also went 3-1 at the South Tahoe Tournament.

Douglas beat Elko 5-0 as Madi Smalley scored twice and Alexa Moss, Amelia Cochran and Hannah Shaw all added a goal.

The Tigers also beat defending State 3A champion Truckee 4-0. Smalley scored twice and Moss and Shaw scored once.

Recommended Stories For You

In a 3-0 win over Spring Creek, Smalley scored on an assist from Devi Schwartz, Schwartz scored and Molly Coverley scored off of Tess Sando's corner kick off of an assist from Cochran.

Douglas lost to defending state champion Bishop Gorman 2-0. Goalie Jordan Smith had eight saves including two saves that "would make anyone's highlight show!" Douglas coach Rick Smith said.

The Douglas JV went 3-0 at South Tahoe. In a 9-0 win over Elko, Bailey Rozier had two goals and two assists, Campbell Dedmon, Kamryn Harper, Olivia Rodina, Mikaela Camara and Shaila Moe all scored once, Lauren Ellis had a goal and an assist, Vanessa Del Rio Gonzales had three assists and Vaneza Diaz had two goals and an assist.

In a 4-0 win over Truckee, Dedmon and Harper each scored once, Ellis had an assist, Savanna Harrington scored twice and Diaz added an assist.

In an 11-0 win over Lowry, Adrianna Grant scored twice, Rozier, Mylee Murphy and Dedmon each had a goal and an assist, Ellis had three goals and two assists, Rodina had one goal and two assists and Moe and Diaz each added an assist.

Douglas CC strong in own meet

The Douglas boys and girls cross country teams came away with two team titles from their own Douglas Class Race Invitational held on Friday at Lampe Park.

The Douglas sophomore boys won the team title with 99 points, edging out Reno, which had 104 points. Michael Magee was the top runner for Douglas, finishing the 2.55-mile course in 12th in 15 minutes even.

The Tiger junior girls team also won the team title with Addison Gregory taking fifth in 17:12 and Imogene Tierney placing 12th in 18:39 to lead the way.

The Douglas senior girls placed second with 43 points behind Reed, which won the title with 18 points. Maya Smith was the top runner for Douglas, finishing eighth in 17:00.

The Douglas junior boys were third with 67 points behind Reno (61) and Damonte Ranch 23. Calvin Doerr finished 15th in 15:02 for Douglas.

DOUGLAS BOYS TENNIS FALLS TwICE

The Douglas boys tennis team opened the season with two losses against Northern Nevada powers Galena and Manogue, losing 14-4 to Galena and 15-3 to Manogue.wGalena returns its entire lineup from last year. Douglas is comprised of six returnees and seven players playing tennis for the first time.

No. 1 singles player Zach Unger won 6-0 and Josh Herup won 6-2 in singles for the Tigers. In doubles, Bryce Unger and James Jenks won 6-2 and Andrew Clutts and Hyrum Langkilde won 6-1.

"Our boys were generally outmatched and outplayed by an outstanding Galena team, but, I loved that we competed with terrific energy and we never gave up," Douglas coach Rod Smith said.

"Junior Josh Herup never backs down from tough competition. He is willing to trade shots with an opponent no matter how long it takes.

"I was thrilled with the play of Co-Captain Bryce Unger and teammate James Jenks. Once they worked past first round jitters, they played some of the best tennis of the day, winning in the second round 6-2 against a solid Galena doubles team.

"An unlikely win came from senior Hyrum Langkilde and freshman Andrew Clutts. Hyrum has played tennis less than three weeks, yet he and his partner powered their way to a 6-2 victory in the third round."

Against Manogue, Zach Unger won 6-4 and also pushed Manogue's No. 1 player Wes Hall in a 3-6 loss. Bryce Unger and James Jenks won 6-2 and Cody Hart and Connor Blaha also won in doubles.

Tigers sweep Hug

The Douglas varsity volleyball team opened the home part of its season with a sweep of Hug on Tuesday night.

Game scores were 25-17, 25-7, 25-12.

"Overall, we had a wonderful match executing leadership, teamwork and being scrappy," said coach Suzi Townsell.

Hailey Hughes had a high of 11 kills with a .846 hitting percentage and four aces, two solo blocks. Sierra Sullivan had five kills with a .231 hitting percentage and two solo blocks, six digs. Erika Leitenbauer had five aces.

Douglas has won three games in a row after winning the last two at the Las Vegas Invitational last weekend. The Tigers dropped the first three matches of the season to Las Vegas (2-1), Chatsworth (2-0) and Coronado (2-0). The Tigers bounced back with a win over Cheyeen (2-0) before falling to San Dieguito Academy (2-1). The Tigers then closed out the weekend with a 2-0 win over Bonanza and a 2-1 win over Sierra Vista.

The team played at South Tahoe on Wednesday night. The Tigers play in the High Sierra Volleyball Invitational this weekend.

FROSH volleyball team defeats Hug

The Douglas freshmen volleyball team knocked off Hug on Tuesday night, 25-6 and 25-2.

"The girls kept their energy high and worked together as a team," said coach Mia Townsell.

DOUGLAS GIRLS TENNIS FALLS

Douglas lost to Northern 4A power Manogue, 11-7, with a few points here and there making the difference between a close victory and loss.

In singles, Nikki Alexander and Natalie Alexander both won two matches. Nikki lost to Manogue's No. 1 player Julia Kip 4-6 while Natalie lost to Klip 3-6.

Maureen Brennan lost three hard fought matches for Douglas, losing all by the score of 3-6.

Nikki Alexander won 2 of 3 sets, losing a close first set 4-6 against Manogue number one Julia Kip

Natalie Alexander won 2 of 3 sets, losing to Julia Kip 3-6

In doubles, Amanda Shaffer and Maggie Hutchings won two matches for Douglas. Taylor Reardon and Reagan Merriam also beat Manogue's No. 2 team 7-6 (7-3).

"A very good outcome for a team that is rebuilding," Douglas coach Dan Hannah said. "I expect this team to continue to grow throughout the season, and hopefully peak just in time for team playoffs in October."