Tigers slug way to

Sparked by a 35-hit assault in two games, the Douglas High softball team celebrated a successful season home debut on Tuesday afternoon when they swept a Northern 4A double header from North Valleys, 17-1 and 16-1.

Mackenzie Brixey hit 6-for-7 overall and Haley Doughty went 4-for-5 in game one for Douglas (3-0 conference, 6-1 overall). The games were called after four and five innings respectively due to the 15-run mercy rule.

The double header was originally scheduled for Saturday at North Valleys, but postponed due to weather. The games were moved to Douglas since North Valleys still had wet grounds from more than a foot of snow the weekend.

Doughty drove in three runs to lead the Tigers' 18-hit attack in the opener. Brixey, who hit 3-for-3 in the game, singled, stole second base and scored on Doughty's single to center to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Jasmine McNinch also hit 2-for-5 with two RBI for the Tigers, Amanda Hoffman 2-for-4 with two RBI, Casey Peck 2-for-2 with three RBI and Bailey Walter 2-for-4 with two RBI. Walter hit a solo home run in the fifth inning.

Douglas led 10-0 after three innings and put the game away with seven more runs in the fifth.

Recommended Stories For You

Kettja Bennett pitched all five innings, allowed four hits with five strikeouts and no walks to pick up the win.

In game two, six players had multiple hits and the Tigers collected 17 overall. Alyssa Smokey went 3-for-4 with three RBI, Chloie Pratt 3-for-3 with two RBI, Brixey 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored; McNinch 2-for-4 with three runs scored, Peck 2-for-4 with three RBI and Walter 2-for-3 with three RBI. Back-to-back doubles in the second inning by Pratt and Walter were the Tigers' only extra base hits in the second game.

Douglas scored five runs in the first inning then broke the game open with nine runs in the second.

Deztiny Vaughan pitched all four innings to pick up the win. The sophomore allowed six hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

North Valleys fell to 0-3 in conference (3-3 overall).

The Tigers were scheduled to host Spanish Springs on Thursday and will host Reed on Saturday in an 11 a.m. double header, weather allowing.