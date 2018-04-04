Tigers show progress at Reed invitational

After fighting through winter-like weather for the better part of March, the Douglas High track and field team welcomed sunshine and warmer conditions this past weekend at the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational.

And, predictably, the Tigers responded with at least four dozen individual personal record marks and some breakthrough performances on Friday and Saturday during a meet that showcased many of Northern Nevada's leaders representing more than 20 schools.

The Douglas girls compiled 72.5 points to finish third in the team standings, behind only McQueen (142.5) and Reed (98.5).

Douglas scored well in the throws, led by a 2-3 finish in the discus by senior Kindra Ruckman and sophomore Meleeah McKown with respective distances of 109-feet, 0-inches and 107-11. McKown and senior Karla Sanchez also placed fifth and sixth in the shot put as they logged respective marks of 32-3¼ and 32-2, both personal best marks (Sanchez improved by nearly two feet).

Among the breakthrough performances, freshman Megan Veil ran a fast time of 49.58 seconds in her 300-meter low hurdles debut to place fifth. To show some versatility, Veil also ran a personal best 5:35.27 to place seventh in the 1,600.

Veil also combined with Kyla Hinnant, Sophia Bottino and Madison Smalley to place third in the 4×200 relay in a season-best time of 1:49.52. Bottino, a senior, also placed third in the girls 40-yard dash at 5.69.

Recommended Stories For You

Peyton Miller, Addison Gregory, Maya Smith and Veil placed third in the distance medley (1,200, 400, 800, 1,600) with a 13:33.75.

Smalley placed fifth in the 200 in 27.39 after she ran a season best 27.31 in the prelims.

The quartet of Serena Tomassi, Hinnant, Smith and Smalley placed fifth in the 4×400 relay in a season-best 4:22.15, an improvement of 10 seconds from the Tigers' time one week before at the Fallon Elks Invitational.

Smith placed fifth in the 800 with a season-best time of 2:28.12.

Two Tigers scored points in the long jump, as senior Madilynne Cox placed fourth (15-9½) and junior Kayla Provost placed fifth (15-8). Provost also placed sixth in the high jump (4-10).

BOYS

Kody Gray placed second in the boys 40-yard dash with a 4.97 clocking and Race Coman was seventh in 5.03. Both are sophomores.

Two other bright spots for the Tigers were produced by junior Garret Lenker, who placed seventh in the boys triple jump with a personal best 38-1½, while junior Celime Garcia finished 13th in the 400 with a personal best 54.62

In the JV boys competition, freshman Brendyn Hoag placed third in the long jump (18-8) and fifth in the 200 (24.79).

Douglas also placed fourth in the 4×800 relay as Soma Baligad, Michael Magee, Ricardo Diaz and Alex Villasenor turned a time of 9:33.27.

Freshman Brayden Schumann placed third in the high jump with a personal best height of 5-6. Sierra Lutheran sophomore Johannes Lamprecht won the event with a personal best of 5-10.

Douglas finished 13th in the varsity boys team standings and seventh in the JV team competition.