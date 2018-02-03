Tigers shoot downWooster for wins

There were a few anxious moments in the second quarter on Friday night before the Douglas High boys basketball team turned up the heat on its way to an 84-52 homecoming win against Wooster.

The Tigers scored 14 points during a span of two minutes to turn a 19-16 deficit into a 30-22 advantage and went on to secure their playoff-clinching Sierra League victory at Randy Green Court.

Douglas (6-8 league, 8-15 overall) is assured of a No. 4 seed for the Northern 4A Region Tournament, which begins on Feb. 14. The Tigers will play their final home game on Tuesday (7 p.m.) against Galena and then wrap up the regular season on Friday at Carson.

Wooster (0-14, 2-22) scored nine unanswered points, the last when Jeff Lawrence buried a 3-pointer off an assist from Jory Richardson, to take a 19-16 lead with 5:17 left before halftime.

The Tigers answered immediately when Andrew Collins converted an offensive rebound into a three-point play to tie the score. Moments later, Chase Jackson turned a backcourt steal into a layup. Ian Ozolins followed with a pair of free throws and then fed Austin Clutts for a 3-pointer from the left side as the Tigers surged to a 26-19 lead with 4:00 showing on the clock. Brady Rodina knocked down a jumper, assisted by Ty Jackson, to extend the margin to 37-26 and the Tigers never looked back.

Eight different players combined to score 27 points in the second quarter to make it 41-31 at the intermission.

Ozolins finished with 16 points, including a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line to lead the Tigers offensively. Andrew Collins added 15 points and Hunter Morris 10.

Ozolins grabbed eight rebounds, while Rodina and Chase Jackson dished out three assists each.

Benjamin Zelisse-Stewart led all scorers with 19 points, while Lawrence scored 17 for the Colts.

Other than 19-16, the only other time Wooster led was 2-0 when Zelisse-Stewart sank two free throws after Douglas was assessed a technical foul for dunking during pregame warmups.

Douglas won the freshman game, 47-46.

GIRLS

Ashlynn Campbell produced a school single-game record seven 3-pointers to lead Douglas past Wooster, 63-11, and into sole possession of second-place.

Douglas (8-6 league, 12-13 overall) moved one game ahead of Galena coming into a 5:15 p.m. matchup between the two teams Tuesday at Randy Green Court.

Campbell shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc in the second half and finished with a season-high 27 points. The 5-foot-9 senior guard connected on three successive threes at the outset of the third quarter. The last shot in that string came from the top of the key off an assist from senior Madison Rodgers. Emily Carr assisted on another later in the third quarter, then Alexa Moss and Karla Sanchez assisted on two more in the fourth.

Hannah Carr also scored 12 points for the Tigers, who led 18-3 after one quarter against Wooster (0-14, 3-18).

Moss finished with four assists on the night and Campbell had three.

Douglas won the frosh game, 53-17.