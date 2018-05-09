Tigers salvage split with Senators

One game separated Douglas and Carson in the Northern 4A softball standings coming into Saturday. And the playoff-bound rival teams walked off the field the same way after splitting their regular season-ending doubleheader in Carson City.

Carson won the opener, 10-5, and Douglas took the second game, 5-3.

With the split, Douglas (14-6 conference, 21-9-1) comes into the region tournament with the No. 3 seed for its opener against Damonte Ranch on Thursday. Reed and Carson (13-7, 18-12) are the No. 4 and 5 seeds and will face each other in the first round.

"It was a crazy day," Douglas coach John Glover said. "There was a lot of emotion. We flat-out got beat that first game. Carson hit the ball hard. I was proud of the girls the way they bounced back in the second game."

In the second game, Carson out-hit Douglas, 9-5, but was unable to get the key hit off Amanda Hoffman. The Tigers made Carson pay dearly for both of its errors.

"When you play a good team (like Douglas), it comes down to who makes the fewest mistakes," Carson coach Carlos Mendeguia said. "When you make a couple of errors, you are going to lose the game. We had a couple of throwing errors and a couple of base running mistakes."

Recommended Stories For You

The Tigers broke up a scoreless game in the third with two runs on a throwing error. As they did in the opener, Carson bounced back with a run in the bottom of the inning on Jailene Salciedo's two-out single. Salciedo was trapped between first and second, however, and thrown out to end the inning.

Douglas made it 3-1 in the fourth when Chloie Pratt hit a solo home run to left field. Carson used a throwing error and a single by Brown to make it 3-2 through four.

Kettja Bennett singled to lead off the fifth then Casey Peck dropped down a bunt and was safe on a missed tag. Both runners scored on a single by Haley Doughty to extend the lead to 5-2.

The Senators closed to 5-3 in the sixth when Alex Salciedo doubled and scored on Nicole Brown's double.

That set the stage for an exciting seventh.

Douglas failed to score after Mackenzie Brixey's one-out single. Then in the home half of the inning, things looked great for Carson when Kailee Luschar singled and moved to third on Kedre Luschar's double.

Glover went out and talked to his pitcher, and after the conference was over, opted to put Salciedo on with an intentional walk to load the bases with no outs.

"Not at all," Glover said when asked if he considered pitching to Salciedo. "We were talking about Cooley when I went out there. Then they put in a pinch-hitter, and we hadn't seen her before."

Glover was referring to freshman Taylor Murphy, who hit a soft line drive back to Hoffman, who doubled the runner off first. Amaya Mendeguia flied to right to end the game.

In the opener, Carson scored twice off Deztiny Vaughan, as Salciedo tripled home Kedre Luschar and then scored on Kassidy Cooley's infield roller.

Douglas answered in the second when Peck reached on an error and scored on a wild throw to third. The Senators rebounded with five in the second.

"I'm proud of the girls they way they came out in the first game," Mendeguia said. "We had a good morning film session, and the girls executed very well offensively. I thought that Jailene (Salciedo) did a great job keeping them off balance at the plate."

Cam Quilling doubled to left-center field, moved to third and scored on a single by Nicole Brown, who moved to second on a passed ball and to third on Lauren Lemburg's single. Brown and Lemburg worked a double steal with Brown scoring for a 4-1 lead.

Kailee Luschar was hit by a pitch and Kedre Luschar singled to load the bases. Salciedo bashed a single to the base of the fence in right-center field to score three runs.

Bennett came on and retired three straight batters to end the rally.

Salciedo went 5-for-7 in the two games, and was so proficient at the plate that Glover elected to walk her twice in the second game.

"She is one of the better hitters in the league," Mendeguia said. "She is a trooper and had a great day."

Douglas made it 7-3 in the top of the third on singles by Brixey, Doughty and Pratt.

Carson matched it in the bottom of the inning when Quilling doubled, moved to third on an infield out and scored on a passed ball.

Pratt and Alyssa Smokey led the Tigers with two hits apiece, and the Senators were led by Kailee Luschar, Kedre Luschar, Lemburg and Brown, all with three hits.