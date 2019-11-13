Tigers run well at state meet

The three cross country runners representing Douglas High School ran well at the 2019 State Cross Country Meet on Saturday in Reno.

On the boys side, Matthew Kruse and Cameron Battcher ran neck-and-neck nearly the whole race as Kruse crossed the line four seconds before Battcher.

Kruse, a senior, took 23rd while Battcher, who is a junior, was 25th in the state meet.

In his final race with the Tigers, Kruse finished 10 spots better than he did at the state meet in 2018.

Raymond Millero of Faith Lutheran won the individual title in the 4A boys race in 16:47.

For fellow Tiger senior Zoe Brown, her finish of 32nd in 21:53 in the girls race was a 13-position improvement over 2018 where she was 45th.

Penelope Smeardon of Reno took home the girls 4A individual title in a time of 19:29.

Centennial was the team winner on the boys side while Coronado took home the girls team title.