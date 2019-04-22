Tigers’ roundup: Douglas High softball sweeps Reed

Deztiny Vaughan and Alyssa Smokey made sure there would be no doubt the Douglas softball team would stay in first place in the Northern 4A race.

Vaughan and Smokey each pitched shutouts as Douglas swept a doubleheader on Saturday against Reed to improve to 12-2 in the Northern 4A. Vaughan pitched a shutout as Douglas won the opener 3-0 and Smokey pitched a shutout as the Tigers won the nightcap 10-0.

Vaughan struck out 12 with no walks over seven innings as she pitched a two-hitter. Douglas had nine hits. Haley Doughty went 3-for-4 and Jasmine McNinch added two hits to lead the Tigers.

In the nightcap, Kettja Bennett's RBI single gave Douglas a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Tigers scored four runs in the sixth to take a 10-0 lead. Vaughan, Maddie Reger, Aspen Smokey, and Doughty each drove in a run in the inning as Douglas won the game by the mercy rule.

Alyssa Smokey pitched a complete game three-hitter, striking out nine and walking one over six innings. She also homered for the Tigers.

Douglas banged out 16 hits. Bennett and McNinch each had three hits and Reger, Doughty and Aspen Smokey all added two hits for the Tigers. Douglas also didn't commit an error.

BASEBALL

Damonte Ranch 7, Douglas 3

Damonte Ranch only had three hits and was out-hit 6-3 by Douglas but was still able to beat the Tigers on Saturday. The Mustangs took advantage of four Tiger errors.

Eli Lyons, who went 2-for-3, hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to bring Douglas to within 7-3.