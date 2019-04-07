Tigers roar past Fallon in nonleague shutout

Deztiny Vaughan blanked Fallon Thursday by striking out 15 batters as Douglas defeated Fallon 10-0 in a nonleague high-school softball game at the Edward Arciniega Athletic Complex.

The Tigers' sophomore worked quickly ahead in her pitch count and didn't allow Fallon a hit until she surrendered a single in the fifth inning. Meanwhile, the Tigers finished with 14 hits including three home runs.

Douglas put together big innings in the third, fifth and sixth innings to improve to 10-2-2, while the Wave dropped to 3-6 overall. Fallon resumes play Friday against Elko, while Douglas travels to Wooster for a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but a pickoff throw from Fallon catcher Lorynn Fagg to third baseman Rylee Buckmaster beat Haley Doughty back to the bag. Doughty had led off the game with a sharply-hit double.

Although Vaughan gave up a walk to Buckmaster, the Douglas sophomore followed up by striking out the side.

Fallon starting hurler Ashley Agaman responded in the top of the second inning and retired the side in order, while Vaughan reciprocated, forcing Shaylee Fagg to ground out and then fanned the next two Fallon batters.

The Tigers padded their lead in the fourth inning on Jasmine McNinch's three-run shot over the centerfield fence.

Agaman walked Kendal Moore and gave up a single to Doughty, who had two hits in the game, before McNinch ripped her home run.

Vaughan retired the side in the bottom of the third and fourth innings, and Douglas went quietly in the top of the fourth.

With the top of the order coming to the plate, Doughty rode the first pitch for a solo run to give Douglas a 5-0 lead. After Agaman retired McNinch, Kettja Bennett then hit a homer. Two Fallon errors led to Douglas scoring another run.

The Greenwave's Shaylee Fagg singled on the first pitch in the bottom of the fifth, but Vaughan settled down and retired two batters on strikeouts and Agaman on an infield out.

McNinch's sacrifice fly in the sixth gave Douglas an 8-0 lead, but Bennett smacked an RBI double for a run, and Alyssa Smokey stroked a line-drive single for the Tigers' 10th run. Doughty paced the Tigers with four hits, and Bennett and Smokey each had three hits

Vaughan struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth to improve her record to 4-0.