Tigers return home for weekend games

After absorbing three straight losses last weekend against high level opponents at the Wild West Shootout in Reno, the Douglas High boys basketball team is looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd Friday and Saturday.

Douglas (1-3 overall, 1-0 league) hosts Eldorado of Las Vegas on Friday at 7 p.m. and then Grants Pass, Ore. on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Spanish Springs is hosting Grants Pass on Friday and Eldorado on Saturday.

"They should be good games," Douglas coach Corey Thacker said. "Those are two good, well coached teams."

Eldorado (1-1) is coming off a 71-50 win on Friday against Southeast Career Tech in Las Vegas. Grants Pass (0-1) lost its season opener 68-54 at McNary (Keizer, Ore.) on Nov. 30.

The Tigers lost 68-48 against Monterey Trail this past Friday and 61-37 against tournament host-Bishop Manogue on Saturday during the 14th annual Wild West Shootout in Reno.

Manogue dominated play in the second and third quarters on its way to its win against Douglas. The Miners (2-2) outscored Douglas 21-8 in the second quarter and 19-4 in the third to break the game open. Manogue led 36-17 at halftime.

Hunter Morris scored eight points (6-for-8 from the free throw line) to lead the Tigers offensively. On Friday, Morris scored 10 points for the Tigers against Monterey Trail. Justin Lopez grabbed five rebounds, while Jason Gray and Andrew Collins had four each.

Douglas lost its opening round game on Thursday against eventual tournament champion Folsom. The Bulldogs beat six-time defending Nevada state champion Bishop Gorman in the finals, 68-61.

"That Folsom group, you're going to see them in the California state championships," Thacker said.

GIRLS

Douglas (1-3 overall, 0-1 league) will be at home twice this week, including a non-league test on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. against South Tahoe and a noon game on Saturday against Grants Pass.

The Tigers won one of their three games this past weekend at the High Sierra Winter Challenge in Reno and Sparks, including a 41-37 win on Saturday against Elko. Earlier, Douglas lost 62-32 against defending 3A state champion Fallon on Thursday and then lost on Friday 44-35 against defending Northern Section Division IV champion Lassen (Susanville, Calif.).

Ashlynn Campbell scored eight of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers win against Elko (Northern 3A Region Tournament semifinalist in 2016-17). Douglas led 21-15 at halftime, however, the Indians rallied to pull within 23-22 at the end of three quarters.

Grants Pass (1-1) lost a 37-35 overtime decision against Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) on Saturday.

Note: Grants Pass is an Oregon 6A school with an enrollment of just over 1,700 students in grades 9 through 12. The girls compiled a 13-10 overall record and the Cavemen boys were 6-17 overall during the 2016-17 season.