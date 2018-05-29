Tigers recognized for golf, academics

With its entire roster due to return intact next year, the Douglas High boys golf team appears to have a promising future.

For starters, three individuals qualified for the Northern 4A Region Tournament earlier this month and Douglas nearly made the cut as a team for the first time since 2015. Just as important, if you ask coach Evan Evans, the Tigers wound as the NIAA's Class 4A State Academic championship runner-up.

Douglas compiled a 3.66 team grade point average that trailed only the Reno Huskies (3.70), while Galena (3.59) finished third to give Northern Nevada a sweep of the top three spots.

Evans, who was also honored as the Sierra League's Coach of the Year, was obviously excited about the academic achievement.

"Absolutely, academics are important, first and foremost," the fourth-year Douglas coach said. "The work in the classroom carries over, and it all starts with them as individuals. It shows their good character and the way they approach their academics and golf."

Freshmen Jon-Paul McNamara and Alex Garton, along with junior Tobin Mayotte, qualified as individuals to play in the region tournament and all three received honorable mention recognition on the recently announced all-Sierra League team.

Douglas finished fourth in the league points race, one point away from a berth in the region tournament. Evans pointed out that the Tigers qualified in 2015 at a time when four teams from each of the Sierra and High Desert leagues participated in the regional.

Looking ahead, the Tigers played this season with a roster that included six freshmen, two sophomores and four juniors.

"We came a long way this year," Evans said. "I'm very proud of them and I'm definitely excited about next year."