Tigers rally to win suspended game, 12-2

Douglas dropped both ends of a double header at Galena on Saturday, 8-7 and 12-2, and now trail Carson by one game in the race for the No. 8 playoff seed. The Tigers play a 7 p.m. game at Carson on Wednesday, then close out the regular season at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday at Tiger Field.

After having their third inning rally interrupted by rain on Thursday afternoon, the Douglas Tigers came back the next day and put the finishing touches on a seven-run third inning rally on their way to a 12-2 Northern 4A baseball win at home against Wooster.

By winning a game that had been suspended due to rain and hail, Douglas (7-11, 9-14) moved into sole possession of eighth-place in the conference playoff race.

Wooster (3-15, 4-19) held a 2-1 lead with one runner on base and one out when play resumed under a sunny sky on Friday at Tiger Field.

With Jeff Lawrence on the mound for the Colts, Sean Dunkelman and Jayden Foster drew walks to load the bases. Blake Murray lined a full-count pitch over shortstop for a single that drove two runs home to put Douglas on top, 3-2. Next up, Ayden Murphy hit a fly ball that fell down the left field line for another two-run single. Murphy scored on a two-out error to make it 7-2.

The Tigers added three more runs in the fourth inning thanks to successive singles from Dunkelman, Foster, Murray, Murphy and Elijah Hinojosa.

Douglas closed out the game with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Murphy reached base on an infield error, Hinojosa singled to left field and both runners advanced on a passed ball. Andrew Rangel followed with a two-run single to center field that drove both runs home.

Rangel pitched four scoreless innings to earn credit for the win. The junior right-hander allowed two hits and one walk.

Douglas scored its first run off Wooster starter Dylan Harloff in the third inning when Rangel doubled into the left-center field gap followed by Chris Thacker's ground ball past shortstop. Play was stopped moments later.

Before the rain began to fall, Wooster scored twice in the second inning off Douglas starter Matthew Goff. Harloff and Carlos Barela hit back-to-back RBI singles to account for the 2-0 lead.

On Wednesday, Douglas came from behind to post a 4-2 eight-inning win over Wooster at Greater Nevada Field in Reno. The Tigers scored once with two outs in the seventh inning to send that game to extra innings and then won it with two runs in the eighth.

The Tigers wrap up their regular season with two games against Carson, Wednesday (7 p.m.) at Ron McNutt Field and Thursday (3:45 p.m.) at Tiger Field. (Scores were unavailable at press time from the Tigers' double header on Saturday at Galena).

The top eight regular season finishers will qualify for the region tournament on May 8-12 (the final two days will be played at the University of Nevada's Peccole Park in Reno).