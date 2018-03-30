Tigers rally past Cougars, 5-4

Never mind if it wasn't pretty. All Douglas High baseball coach Don Amaral had to do on Friday was look at two numbers.

"I looked at the scoreboard and it showed we won, 5-4," he said. "That was a big win against a very good ball club."

Ayden Murphy scored on a two-out passed ball in the bottom of the seventh inning as Douglas rallied for a 5-4 walk-off Northern 4A win against Spanish Springs at Tiger Field.

Douglas (3-2 conference, 5-5 overall) scored twice in the seventh to hand Spanish Springs (3-1, 6-3) its first conference loss. The Tigers have now won three straight games, the last two coming on walk-offs, including a 3-2 victory against North Valleys on March 20.

Andrew Rangel singled to lead off the Tigers' seventh inning rally and scored the tying run on Jayden Foster's long sacrifice fly to center field. Murphy singled, then Zach Romero and Blake Murray walked to load the bases, setting the stage for the walk-off win.

Foster came on to pitch in relief of Rangel and worked the final 2.2 innings to earn the win. Rangel allowed three hits over 4.1 innings.

"We got some clutch pitching and defense," Foster said. "That team can hit and we held them to five hits."

Rangel started on the mound and worked out of a bases loaded, one-out jam without allowing a run in the second inning. Murray, Romero and Sean Dunkelman turned a rundown into a 2-3-4 putout to end a Spanish Springs rally in the sixth. Another rally stalled in the seventh after shortstop Chris Thacker and Romero turned a ground ball 6-3 double play.

The Tigers had to overcome some obstacles, though. A two-out error led to Tristan Hussey's two-run single as Spanish Springs tied the score 2-all in the fourth inning. The Cougars took a 3-2 lead in the fifth on a two-out wild pitch and went up 4-3 in the sixth on another two-out error.

Douglas tied it at 3-all with two outs in the fifth when Foster doubled and scored on Murphy's infield single.

Spanish Springs hosts Douglas to complete the two-game series on Wednesday. Douglas also plays Reed on Tuesday in Sparks and Thursday at home.