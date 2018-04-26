Tigers rally past Colts for extra inning win

You could say the Douglas Tigers faced some adversity on Wednesday, both before and during their pivotal Northern 4A baseball game against Wooster.

Start with 14 base runners stranded, nine in scoring position, in addition to three errors in the field. Oh, and before they even reached Reno, the bus broke down on Interstate 580, which delayed the start of the game by about 10 minutes.

In the end, however, Chris Thacker and Jayden Foster delivered RBI hits in the eighth inning as the Tigers rallied for a 4-2 victory against the Colts at Greater Nevada Field in Reno.

Douglas (6-11, 8-14) scored once in the top of the seventh to force extra innings then won it in the eighth. The Tigers left the bases loaded in both innings.

"It's not the New York Yankees, but it's a W and we'll take it," said coach Don Amaral, whose Tigers were coming off a 5-2 extra inning loss against Damonte Ranch on Saturday. "The kids just kept fighting right down to the last out."

Literally.

Douglas scored one run with two outs in the seventh inning to keep its hopes alive. After Sean Dunkelman lined a single over shortstop with one out, Foster followed with a sharply hit ground ball single past shortstop. Wooster came up with a big defensive play when center fielder Ryan Harloff threw out Dunkelman at third base for the second out. Blake Murray was issued an intentional walk and then Ayden Murphy lofted a short fly to left field that fell for a single to bring Foster home with the tying run.

In the top of the eighth, Camden Brown drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on Zach Romero's sacrifice bunt and scored when Thacker lined a 1-1 pitch for a single into right-center. Next up, Foster laced a double down the third base line to drive Thacker home and give the Tigers their two-run cushion.

Elijah Hinojosa pitched six innings, allowed two runs on six hits, with seven strikeouts and one walk. Foster came on in the seventh inning and retired six of the eight batters he faced to earn the win.

"Our pitching is coming around," Amaral said. "They're getting the job done."

Wooster (3-14, 4-18) received a solid outing from Zane Johnson, a 6-foot-3 senior right-hander who allowed six hits with eight strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman through six innings.

Douglas finished with nine hits, led by freshman Matthew Goff's 3-for-4, including an RBI double in the second inning that tied the score 1-all.

Wooster took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning when Alex Miller hit a leadoff inside-the-park home run. Miller's short fly into right-center field fell and caromed off a diving outfielder's glove toward the right field line. Miller rounded third base and even though the throw home arrived in time, he was able to slide under the tag to score the go ahead run.

Wooster threatened again in the sixth inning when Jeff Lawrence singled, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. The Tigers escaped unscathed, however, when third baseman Elijah Lyons caught a soft liner and won a scramble to the bag to tag out the runner for an inning-ending double play.

Wooster took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Miller hit a one-hop double off the left field fence and scored on Donovan Ratfield's line drive single to center field.

Douglas came back to tie the score in the second inning. Murphy led off with a pop fly double down the right field line. Hinojosa was hit by a pitch (after an error on his pop foul) and Goff doubled to right field.

Douglas rallied in the fourth, sparked by singles from Hinojosa and Goff. Brown reached base when his sacrifice bunt was misplayed for an error to load the bases, however, Johnson rang up a strikeout then Carlos Barela, Lawrence and Nate Turner combined to turn a 4-6-3 ground ball double play to retire the side.

The Tigers, who hosted Wooster on Thursday, will be back in Reno on Saturday to face Galena in a double header. Their regular season will conclude with a two-game series against rival Carson, starting with a 7 p.m. game on Wednesday in the state capital followed by a 3:45 p.m. game on Thursday at Tiger Field.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Austin Grant hit 3-for-3 with four RBI while Dylan Lee went 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBI as Douglas defeated Wooster 20-9 Tuesday afternoon in Minden. Aidan Budden 2-for-3 with a double, Tyler Rudd 2-for-2, Calvin Doerr 1-for-2 with three RBI and Adam Garren was 1-for-1 with a double.

The Tigers scored 11 runs in the third inning to break the game open.