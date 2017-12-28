Tigers play in San Diego

A shorthanded Douglas High girls basketball team opened at the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic in San Diego with a 43-29 loss against the Yosemite Badgers (Oakhurst, Calif.) on Wednesday night in San Diego.

Douglas (2-4 league, 5-8 overall) only managed to score eight points in the first half at El Capitan High School on a night when starting forward Hannah Carr was out and guard Taylynn Kizer continued rehab work in her comeback from a preseason knee injury.

Yosemite (11-3 overall) extended its win streak to 11 straight games, all by 12 points or more, including championships at the Roosevelt Holiday Tournament in Fresno and the Madera Tournament.

Ashylynn Campbell led all scorers for Douglas with 13 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter. Madison Smalley also had 10 points for the Tigers.

The Badgers led 9-4 after one quarter and 23-8 at halftime.

Grace Fries and Allison Bernardi led Yosemite with 10 points each.

Fries, a 5-6 junior guard, came into the game with a 21.7 point per game scoring average, including a career-high 40 points against Hanford (14-for-30 from the field) on Dec. 13. Fries ranks among the top 25 girls in the nation this season in 3-point shooting with 54 conversions, according to the MaxPreps.com website.

Yosemite, which has an enrollment of about 800 students, was 18-12 last season and advanced to the CIF Central Section Division II semifinals before losing to Bakersfield.

BOYS

Douglas opened with a 56-45 defeat against the Lodi Flames at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in San Diego

Lodi (6-6 overall) led start to finish in the tournament's Mayors Division game at Sage Creek High School.

Douglas (2-10 overall, 2-4 Sierra League) scored eight unanswered points to move within 18-15 early in the second quarter, only to see the Flames engage on a 15-2 run. Lodi led 33-17 at halftime.

Jaylin Reed and Chase Shaftner connected on four 3-pointers each. Reed a 6-foot-4 junior point guard, finished with 20 points and Shaftner 16.