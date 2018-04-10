Tigers overpower Hawks, 21-0

It was just one of those days when everything went the right way for the Douglas High baseball team.

Andrew Rangel pitched three perfect innings and the Tigers collected 17 hits on their way to a 21-0 Northern 4A win at home Saturday against Hug. The win came at an opportune time as Douglas (4-5, 6-8) snapped a three-game losing streak and stayed in the thick of a closely contested conference playoff race. The game was called after three innings due to the 15-run mercy rule.

"It was one of those days, wherever we hit the ball, it found the grass," coach Don Amaral said. "What I liked best, they pitched us outside and 12 of our 17 hits were to the opposite field, so the kids were going with the pitch."

Eli Hinojosa hit 3-for-3 with four RBI, Jayden Foster drove in four runs and Blake Murray homered to lead Douglas offensively against a Hug team that is now 1-8 in league (0-22 last year) and 1-14 overall this season.

Rangel, a senior right-hander, retired each of the nine Hawks he faced, five by strikeout.

The Tigers will face an important test this week when they visit defending region champion Reno on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. Douglas will host the Huskies in a rematch on Saturday in an 11 a.m. game at Tiger Field.

Reno improved its record to 9-1 in league with a come-from-behind win at home against Galena on Saturday, a game decided when the Huskies scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Coming into Tuesday's scheduled games, a mere three games separated eight teams between the No. 2 and No. 9 positions in the conference standings.